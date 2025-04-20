Fattal chain opens the Bazaar Hotel in Tel Aviv. Here’s the price per night

The Fattal hotel chain has opened Bazaar – an urban hotel on Jerusalem Boulevard in Jaffa – investing about NIS 90 million. The hotel is the first in the new Fattal Colors collection, which will feature unique boutique hotels, each with its own hue, character, and story.

According to the chain, the name Bazaar is no coincidence, as the building formerly hosted a sales fair. Its design, atmosphere, and style are inspired by the nearby flea market and the area's colorful ambiance, incorporating artistic elements and original pieces from local market creators, giving the hotel a unique story. Bazaar Hotel (credit: Maya Avgar)

Parisian Bistro

The 104 rooms and suites, designed to reflect Jaffa’s multicultural spirit, offer a blend of intimate warmth with a modern, sophisticated atmosphere. In addition, the hotel features include a stylish Parisian bistro, an events hall (opening soon), a patio, a gym, and a rooftop overlooking the sea and Old Jaffa, with a bar and food menu.

Also in the hotel is Palett restaurant – a Parisian bistro serving art, creativity, and good food – merging Parisian classic culture with the contemporary energy of Jaffa. The restaurant draws inspiration from 19th-century Paris bistros, which emerged from the need for high-quality, fast, and accessible food, becoming social hubs for artists, intellectuals, and city residents who would linger there from morning until late at night. Seating is tight on wooden chairs, music plays at just the right volume, and wine, cocktails, and alcohol are poured into glasses – a Parisian outing experience with a Jaffa soul. The Palett restaurant (credit: DOR SHARON)

The inspiration for the design: The vibrant spirit of local markets

The design of the Bazaar Hotel was led by designer Omer Leichter, who has a rich portfolio of boutique hotel designs and this time drew inspiration from the vibrant spirit of the local markets. Leichter made sure to incorporate rich colors along with a variety of unique works by local artists from the flea market and surrounding area. He chose to decorate the public spaces and rooms with elements reflecting the area’s rich heritage, while integrating technological innovation and modern comfort to create harmony that speaks the language of the neighborhood.

Art: Throughout the hotel, original and contemporary local artworks are displayed, curated by Iris Barak, curator of the Fattal Hotels collection. The art reflects the many facets of Jaffa – a city immortalized in poetry and art as a romantic image, where ancient stones are soaked in generations of stories, the sun sets into the Mediterranean, and the flea market teems with a mix of colors, smells, and sounds.

The hotel exhibit features artworks by creators born in, living in, or whose work centers on the city, including David Adika, Elham Rokni, Guy Levy, Natalia Zourabova, Muhammad T’ohi, Shay Alfiah, and others. The works, in various media – some created especially for the exhibit – each offer a personal interpretation of Jaffa’s character. All artworks were purchased for the Fattal Hotels art collection, as part of its ongoing support for contemporary local art, including the display of artworks in its hotels in Israel and worldwide. Bazaar Hotel (credit: Maya Avgar)

Bauhaus in Jaffa

The Bazaar Hotel is located in one of the first and only Bauhaus buildings in Jaffa (22 Jerusalem Boulevard), preserving the boulevard’s glorious past while creating an inspiring, contemporary hospitality experience. The boulevard, designed after the style of avenues in Paris and Alexandria, is adorned with palm trees planted by students of Mikveh Israel in 1915, now 109 years old, still gracing the area and contributing to its magical atmosphere.

The hotel building, established as part of the vision of modern Jaffa by Sheikh Abdul Qader al-Muzafar, a wealthy citrus grower and city council member, was formerly called the "Muzafar House." It was built in connection with and inspired by other buildings along the boulevard at that time and represents not only a link in the city’s economic and cultural development but a layer in Jaffa’s multifaceted history.

In addition to the Bazaar Hotel, the Fattal Colors collection also includes the hotels: Beit Bachar, Rothschild 22, Sam & Blondi, and Nordoy in Tel Aviv, and soon new hotels will be added, such as: Hotel Reception, The Office, and Bialik in Tel Aviv, and Noche, Herbert Jerusalem, and Beit Alliance in Jerusalem, among others.

Prices: A night at the hotel in the smallest room ("Superior" – 18–24 sqm) will cost from NIS 710 per couple including breakfast. A suite will cost NIS 1,560. If you are a member of the Fattal club, the price will be NIS 470 per night in the Superior room, without breakfast.