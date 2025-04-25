A new store for DREAME products opens in Ayalon Mall

Cristalino Group, the official distributor of Dreame in Israel, is launching the brand's third concept store at Ayalon Mall in Ramat Gan, with an investment of NIS 1.5 million. The opening of the store is part of a strategic move to expand retail coverage in Israel and is in line with the international strategy, with three more stores expected to open by the end of the year. The new store introduces a new standard of revolutionary shopping experience that includes home delivery, free of charge and with no effort from the customer, within just 4 hours.

Dreame products are sold in more than 21 million households, and over 120 countries have placed their trust in its products, which are sold in over 4,000 stores and have more than 7.5 million brand members worldwide.

The brand’s success in Israel is paving the way for the establishment of additional concept stores that provide consumers with direct access to cutting-edge technology along with a premium service experience, bringing Dreame’s technological vision in lifestyle (home cleaning), wellness, and home, as well as in the world of gadgets — what can be defined as a true revolution.

Ronen Salem, CEO of Dreame Israel: “As a groundbreaking brand and one that has changed the vacuum cleaner market in Israel, we made a strategic decision to expand the brand into a chain of stores, and we are pleased to announce that we are now opening the brand’s third concept store in Israel, which offers a revolutionary shopping experience — you order in the store and receive the delivery within 4 hours at home and at no cost.”