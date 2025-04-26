The new campaign by Katorza and Yatzpan

The Kashkash payment app has launched a large-scale advertising campaign with an investment of about NIS 2 million, under the slogan: "Salamat to the caspomat". The campaign includes TV commercials, billboards, and extensive digital activity, starring the beloved comedians Israel Katorza and Eli Yatzpan.

The goal of the campaign is to encourage the public to stop withdrawing physical cash from ATMs and to switch to convenient, fast, and secure payments via the Kashkash app – an innovative solution that allows users to send and receive cash directly through their mobile phones, without the need for physical cash. Using Kashkash enables a simple and accessible payment experience for everyone, anywhere and anytime – without dealing with bills, change, or ATM lines. The campaign, based on accessible and familiar Israeli humor, is meant to illustrate how Kashkash replaces old money – and why cash on your phone is the future.

In the campaign, the company announces a raffle with a cash prize of 50,000 shekels. In the framework of the raffle, all Kashkash app users who pay in stores using the app until the end of May with a cumulative amount exceeding NIS 500 will automatically participate in a draw that the company will conduct.

The cash prize will be transferred to the winner's Kashkash wallet through the Kashkash app, using "Kashkash money", which is a digital Israeli shekel that can be purchased and used for payments at all chains and stores in Israel that accept the app. The use of the prize money will be valid for one year from the date the prize is received. App users are not required to take any special action to participate in the raffle aside from meeting the participation criteria. Eligibility for the raffle is only for payments in stores (product purchases) using the Kashkash app in a cumulative amount exceeding NIS 500 from the date of the promotion announcement until the end of May 2025.

The winner of the NIS 50,000 will be able to shop, using the prize amount, at all businesses that accept Kashkash as a means of payment, in thousands of stores, small businesses, and all chains throughout the country, including: Super-Pharm, Fox, Renuar, H&M, Carrefour, Rami Levy Bashchuna, am:pm, King Market, Fresh Market, Shuk Ha’ir, Steimatzky, Tzomet Sfarim, Arcaffe, Nike, Adidas, Foot Locker, Hamashbir Lazarchan, Urbanica, Laline, Kiko Milano, Pizza Hut and many more, as well as online sites.

Kashkash was launched about two and a half months ago and is a mobile cash payment app. The purpose of the app is to replace payment with bills and coins. Since its launch, it has recorded about 750,000 downloads from all ages and sectors and transactions totaling tens of millions of shekels. The app contains an “ATM” that allows the public to withdraw money from their checking account to the app at any time and from anywhere, freeing users from the hassle of physically going to an ATM. The app allows users to transfer money between individuals, pay, and shop at businesses and online sites without a credit card. Use of Kashkash is free and does not require a credit card.