Spring of love: 9 wedding dresses with flower and butterfly elements

Spring is now officially here, and there’s nothing like spring blossoms to inspire the wedding dresses you’ll want to walk down the aisle in. Wedding dresses adorned with flowers and butterflies have become the main trend, bringing with them a charm of softness and natural beauty. These elements are integrated delicately and impressively, creating a unique line of beautiful and special dresses. Here are some of the standout designs for the upcoming season:

Liz Martinez

Memories Collection FW25

In Liz Martinez’s FW25 Memories Collection, flowers are integrated perfectly. Liz Martinez created delicate dresses from sheer lace fabric, adorned with flower elements and petals sewn with incredible precision.

Berta (credit: Berta PR)

Berta

S/S25 NY

Designer Berta is known for her love of precise and delicate lace. In her collection, you can see a special dress with a deep neckline, combining flowers and gemstones that really caught our eye. Liel Yamin (credit: Liel Yamin PR)

Liel Yamin

Desert Collection 2025

Liel Yamin created a new, especially summery collection inspired by the desert. This Yamin dress is perfect for the second part of the evening and will give you the right vibe for a spring-summer wedding. A perfect dancing dress with a halter neckline and slit, adorned with tiny details. Tal Kahlon (credit: Tal Kahlon PR)

Tal Kahlon

Tal Kahlon's 2025 collection takes blooming to the next level. The collection, inspired by the painting "The Flower Garden" by Gustav Klimt—a colorful masterpiece full of flowers—is filled with petals in various designs and sizes, along with elements resembling raindrops that blend into a magical and mysterious world. Maayan Malka (credit: Maayan Malka PR)

Maayan Malka

Maayan Malka’s 2025 collection gives a place of honor to the upcoming spring-summer season and is characterized by especially floral elements. Dresses that combine delicate, airy lace with appliqués, including a sheer strapless lace dress paired with a magical skirt upon which 3D butterflies float. Victorian-style gloves can be added for a complete look. Shlomit Azrad (credit: Shlomit Azrad PR)

Shlomit Azrad

If there’s a timeless trend in wedding dresses that never ceases to excite—it’s undoubtedly floral lace. This style blends classic and modern touches, creating a romantic, feminine, and enchanting look. This strapless dress by Shlomit Azrad, perfect for summer, features sheer floral lace and a deep slit that will earn you plenty of compliments. Galia Lahav (credit: Galia Lahav PR)

Galia Lahav

This dress from Galia Lahav’s 2025 collection is made of delicate lace, with finely embroidered flowers creating a play of depth and texture that turns the dress into a work of art. Combined with a deep neckline embroidered with standout 3D petals, it creates a unique and dramatic look. Julie Vino (credit: Julie Vino PR)

Julie Vino

Mimosa – Hurricane 2025

In this collection by Julie Vino, a super-short strapless mini dress is perfect for the second part of the evening. There’s nothing like a light dress made from delicate floral lace with matching slippers to feel the flow and rhythm—just right for the most fun part of the dancing. Eisen-Stein (credit: Eisen-Stein PR)

Eisen-Stein

GG 2025

The “GG 2025” dance dress collection by Eisen-Stein was born from a passion to provide for the second part of the evening—the dancing. The goal is for the dress to be comfortable, light, and not cumbersome. The semi-sheer lace dress with matching gloves, embroidered with flowers and petals, is perfect for spring weddings.