From the edge to the heart: The artistic journey of Tamar Zeitlin

From Extremism to Expression: An Artist’s Journey Back to Jewish Identity

For years, Tamar Zeitlin was immersed in the world of ultra-Orthodox anti-Zionist ideology. As the resident artist of the Neturei Karta community in Ramat Beit Shemesh B’, she illustrated booklets conveying opinions against the state of Israel—works she once saw as a pure and sacred mission. But life had other plans.

Together with her husband, Tzachi, she began questioning the extreme worldview she had long embraced. “We realized that this path was creating emotional detachment from our people instead of bringing us closer to each other,” she recalls. This realization led to one of the most significant decisions of their lives: leaving the community together with their 6 children and forging a new path as proud, modern Israelis.

The transition was not easy. “At first, I was afraid that leaving meant losing the parts of Judaism I loved,” she admits. Having spent her life within the confines of an isolated ideology, she had little knowledge of what lay beyond. But as she stepped into the broader world, she discovered something profound: “Judaism belongs to all of us. It’s not just one interpretation or one way of life.”

With this new understanding. Exploring various artistic styles, she ultimately returned to her roots, specializing in Judaica but this time from a place of personal truth. Her approach is unique: blending modern and trendy aesthetics with ancient Jewish motifs. Her paintings—featuring scenes of Jerusalem, Israel, Chassidim, Klezmer musicians, and the Temple—are bright and floral. Her metal artwork, while minimalist, exudes energy and movement, striking a delicate balance between order and vitality.

Her work resonates deeply with clients who have long searched for a way to express their Jewish identity and connection to Israel within their home décor. “People tell me they finally found what they were looking for—a way to showcase their values, heritage, and belonging to Israel in a way that feels harmonious with modern design,” she shares.

Today, her transformation is not just reflected in her art but in her family as well. Two of her children are already serving in the IDF, with the third to enlist this summer. “We are a proud Israeli family,” she says. “And we don’t feel any less Jewish than we did before—if anything, we feel more connected than ever.”

From illustrating anti-Zionist propaganda to creating art that expressed Jewish heritage and Israeli pride, her journey is a testament to the power of personal growth, identity, and the enduring beauty of tradition in the modern world.

Zeitlin’s gallery is located in the Juden hills, in the town of Tzur Hadassah, overlooking Jerusalem. If you are visiting Israel you are warmly invited to stop by.

Explore and experience her artworks on the website

Email: zeitlinsgallery@gmail.com

Instagram

Facebook

Phone: +972585142326 (credit: Tamar Zeitlin)

Golden Goose Opens a Flagship Store in Tel Aviv with a Personalized Design Experience.

The Italian fashion brand Golden Goose is launching its first flagship store in Israel at Kikar Hamedina, Tel Aviv.

The store, which spans 180 square meters over two floors, offers the brand’s iconic sneaker collections alongside clothing, jewelry, bags, and accessories for women, men, and children.

Like the brand’s stores worldwide, the Golden Goose store in Tel Aviv includes a Co-Creation area, where customers can design custom shoes with the help of artists called “Dream Makers.”

Customers can choose unique decorations, such as laces, studs, Swarovski crystals, ribbons, handwritten messages, and original drawings, creating a one-of-a-kind shoe that reflects their personal style.

The service starts at 500₪.

Golden Goose was founded in Venice in 2000 and combines Italian fashion with a handmade urban-vintage aesthetic.

The brand is known for its intentionally distressed sneakers, which have become a luxury symbol among celebrities like Taylor Swift, Selena Gomez, and Chris Hemsworth.

Price range:

Sneakers: Children – 720–920₪, Adults – from 1,820₪.

Clothing: Children – from 350₪, Adults – from 640₪.

Store address: 16 He Be’Iyar Street, Kikar Hamedina, Tel Aviv.

Visit the website (credit: PR abroad)

New from Weleda Baby: Natural Toothpastes with Fluoride for Toddlers and Children

The international care brand Weleda Baby is launching, for the first time, toothpastes with fluoride, combining natural and organic ingredients to protect teeth and maintain oral hygiene for toddlers and children.

The series includes:

Toothpaste for toddlers (0–6 years) – suitable from the first baby tooth to age 6.

Toothpaste for children (6–12 years) – designed to strengthen baby teeth and permanent teeth.

Benefits:

Contain fluoride to prevent cavities and strengthen tooth enamel.

Based on natural and organic ingredients – free from synthetic substances, sugar, artificial sweeteners, or preservatives.

Enriched with calendula flower extract to help maintain healthy gums.

Clinically tested – reduce plaque and support gum health.

Mild and natural flavor, without synthetic flavors or colors.

Prices: from 43.30₪ to 60.40₪.

Available in pharmacy chains, health food stores, baby stores, and pharmacies across the country. (credit: PR)

Carolina Lemke Berlin Launches the Spring–Summer 2025 Collection: HOTEL CAROLINA

Eyewear brand CAROLINA LEMKE BERLIN presents a new and diverse collection inspired by a luxury hotel, with rooms representing different trends:

A-NI-MA-LE – wild animal prints.

Ice Chocolate – elegance in mocha and chocolate tones.

Natural Shades – soft earth tones, including the trendy Greige shade.

Denim Collection – eyewear inspired by classic jeans.

Smokey Sunset – lenses in mysterious sunset hues.

Over It – bold oversized frames.

Ultra Slim – thin designs in 90s style.

Cap On – a fusion of Italian vintage and modern flair.

Chain Reaction – luxury designs with a chain motif.

Prices:

Prescription glasses: 299.90₪ (2 for 300₪).

Sunglasses: 229.90–339.90₪ (second item 50% off).

New service: Free hybrid eye exams in select stores.

Available at Carolina Lemke stores and online (credit: Elrun Rose)

Comfort and Style: The New Collection from Franco Bane

Footwear brand Franco Bane is launching a new collection that combines comfort and elegance with unique designs.

Hybrid support insole – for a light and comfortable walking experience.

Luxury design – elegant lines in classic and modern colors.

Sizes 35–48 – suitable for everyone.

Available at the website and at the flagship store in Beit Panorama, Tel Aviv.

Prices: from 250₪.

(credit: Amiram Ben Yishai)

How We’ve Waited for a Big, Comfortable, Practical Trolley Suitcase at an Amazing Price!

Well, here it is – the Israeli suitcase company Rollink is back with a new collection, led by this suitcase:

Rollink Launches the Flex LIGHT – The Lightest and Smartest Suitcase for Travel Season

The international suitcase brand Rollink, born in Israel and sold in over 30 countries, is launching Flex LIGHT – an innovative, lightweight, and ultra-practical trolley suitcase, just in time for the busy Passover travel season.

Key benefits of Flex LIGHT:

Weighs only 2.45 kg.

Folds down to a thickness of 10 cm for easy and space-saving storage.

Capacity of about 40 liters.

Made of hard, scratch-resistant materials.

Includes accessible pockets and 4 wheels for smooth mobility.

Complies with carry-on requirements for low-cost airlines (20x40x55 cm).

Available in black, midnight blue, and silver.

Price: 399₪.

The suitcase is especially suitable for short vacations, weekends, or as an addition to the main suitcase, and reflects Rollink’s commitment to innovation, functionality, and design.

Available at the website and in select stores.

For me personally, this suitcase is the perfect solution – both for maximum comfort while traveling and for easy and space-saving storage when not in use! (credit: PR)

SHISEIDO Launches New Vital Perfection Cream

The SHISEIDO skincare brand is launching the new Vital Perfection Uplifting and Firming Advanced Cream in an updated formula.

The cream offers fast and long-lasting results thanks to groundbreaking technologies:

SafflowerRED™: Improves oxygen flow and promotes skin regeneration.

ReNeuraRED™: Supports the improvement of skin responsiveness using botanical extracts.

Proven results:

Within one week: 35% more firmness and radiance.

After 8 weeks: 53% improvement in skin firming and brightening.

The line includes four different textures suitable for different skin types:

Vital Perfection Uplifting and Firming Advanced Cream Soft – lightweight texture, absorbs easily.

Price: 650 ₪

Available at: Lilit website and at pharmacy chain stores.

(credit: courtesy of the brand)

L’Oréal Paris Launches: Big Deal Mascara!

The international cosmetics brand L’OREAL PARIS presents Big Deal – a new mascara that gives 100% volume and length without weighing down the lashes.

Flexible silicone brush – coats each lash, separates, and adds volume and length.

Clump-free formula – for lifted and uniform lashes.

Buildable layers – customizable to preference.

Recommended price: 75 ₪

Available at: Pharmacies, Mashbir Latzarchan, and selected perfumeries.

Visit the website (credit: PR abroad)

KIEHL'S Launches Ultra Facial Barrier Balm Stick

The New York-based skincare brand Kiehl's presents the ULTRA FACIAL BARRIER BALM – a restorative face cream in a convenient stick format designed to calm dry, sensitive, and irritated skin.

Intensive moisture and repair for damaged skin, absorbs quickly without white residue, strengthens the skin barrier, and protects against dryness, wind, and pollution. Enriched with glycoproteins, squalane, and ceramides for improved hydration and skin protection.

Price: 181 ₪ for 9 grams

Available at: Kiehl's stores, selected Super-Pharm, Mashbir Latzarchan, and brand website. (credit: PR Kiehl's)

Elvive by L’Oréal Paris Launches: Serum for Hair Strengthening

The Elvive brand expands the Full Resist series with a serum for hair loss prevention due to breakage, containing:

1.5% Aminexil – strengthens hair fibers and reduces hair loss.

Caffeine – stimulates the scalp.

Arginine – restores hair strength from the root.

Instructions: Apply once a day to the scalp, no rinsing required.

Result: Up to twice less hair on the brush when used with the shampoo and conditioner from the series.

Price: 50.30 ₪

Available exclusively at Super-Pharm and website. (credit: PR abroad)

Batiste – The World’s Leading Dry Shampoo Offers a Refreshing Solution for Hair

Batiste brand offers a dry shampoo series that keeps hair healthy, clean, and full of volume without needing to wash it.

Absorbs oils from the scalp, neutralizes odors, adds volume and natural shine, and extends the time between washes while maintaining scalp balance.

Available scents: Classic, Spring Blossom, Cherry, or Tropical.

Price: 29.90-33.90 ₪

Available at pharmacies and supermarkets.

Recommended use: Shake, spray from 30 cm distance, massage, and brush – perfect hair in a moment!

Does not replace washing, but complements a healthier grooming routine. (credit: PR)

Herbalife Launches: Formula 1 Chocolate Cream Shake – The New Generation!

The international nutrition company Herbalife launches the Formula 1 Chocolate Cream shake, a balanced meal replacement rich in protein, vitamins, and minerals, offering long-lasting satiety.

The new shake is gluten-free, lactose-free, and suitable for vegans (with milk substitutes). Each serving contains 18 grams of protein, 5 grams of dietary fiber, and 25 vitamins and minerals, providing a quick and convenient balanced breakfast in under two minutes.

Price: 245.50 ₪ (21 servings)

Kosher: Lakewood, USA, Pareve

Available through distributors on the Herbalife website (credit: PR abroad)

MasterChef Culinary Brand Launches New Product in the Mustard Category: Honey Mustard – A Blend of Mustard's Pungency with Honey's Sweetness.

This product is suitable for salads, sandwiches, sauces, and marinades and joins the brand’s mustard series.

The new Honey Mustard joins the MasterChef mustard category, which includes smooth Dijon mustard, Dijon mustard with seeds in a jar, mustard spread in a squeeze bottle, and Dijon mustard in a squeeze bottle.

Kosher: BD"Z Agudat Yisrael

Weight: 200 grams

Average Price: 11.90 ₪

Available at retail chains and selected stores nationwide. (credit: PR)

OATLY Launches Barista Drink in a Smaller 500 mL Package

The Swedish beverage brand OATLY expands its oat drink selection in Israel and launches a 500 mL Barista drink package, available for the first time alongside the existing 1-liter package.

The uniqueness of OATLY Barista:

Vegan milk alternative – no cow’s milk, no lactose.

Creamy texture and excellent foaming ability – ideal for coffee, tea, hot chocolate, baking, and cooking.

Smaller and convenient size – perfect for new users, small households, or personal use.

Long shelf life – can be stored at room temperature until opened.

The new product joins OATLY’s offerings in Israel, which includes 1-liter Barista drink, sugar-free drink, organic drink, and drink with added calcium and vitamins.

Price according to Pricez app: 9.90-14.80 ₪

Kosher: BD"Z Agudat Yisrael

Available at supermarkets and food stores nationwide. (credit: PR)

Three Innovative Treatments for Firming and Rejuvenating the Neck – Without Surgery!

Winter is behind us, and now is the time to invest in the neck and enjoy a younger, firmer appearance. The neck is considered one of the first areas to show signs of aging, such as skin sagging and wrinkles, but today, there are advanced treatments that provide natural results without surgical intervention.

The top three treatments for a taut and fresh neck appearance:

Morpheus 8 – An advanced treatment using radiofrequency (RF) energy and microneedles, which stimulates collagen production and naturally firms the skin. Requires a short treatment series with no significant recovery time.

Ultherapy – Focused ultrasound technology, FDA-approved, treats deep tissue layers and results in skin firming and neck lifting in just one treatment, without surgery and no recovery time needed.

Radiesse – A calcium-based filler that creates a triple effect: immediate filling, lifting, and collagen renewal in the skin. FDA-approved for treating the neck and décolletage, with results that improve over time.