A magical fairy or a daring princess: Maayan Malka's bridal collection

Maayan Malka’s bridal gown collection brings an elegant combination of classic and dramatic elements, softness and trends. “This is a next-level collection,” says Maayan, who created it during a challenging time, after being evacuated from the north and serving six months in the reserves. “We wanted to completely think outside the box, innovate, and bring 2025 in at the highest level – in fabrics, in designs, and in production.”

In her studio on Rothschild Street in Tel Aviv, she accompanies her brides hand in hand all the way to the chuppah, effortlessly blending timeless elegance with delicate touches of current trends. For example, the collection includes a smooth strapless dress made of heavy, luxurious silk, paired with a 3D floral belt that softly wraps around the waist, or a sleek gown made from soft, feminine fabric where the skirt hugs the body and flows into a dramatic train, along with a sexy, structured corset with boning, creating a look that balances elegant simplicity with drama.

“At the end of the day, my goal is to tell the bride’s story,” says Maayan, “and I look for a dress that tells that story in the best possible way. If it’s a bride who wants drama and cares about her grand entrance, we’ll match her with a long train, make her stand out, and tell that story. And for the bride who wants to be a fairy and soft, we’ll find a dress that brings that princess-like softness.” Maayan Malka (credit: Maayan Malka PR)

And indeed, you’ll find dresses here that combine delicate, airy lace with appliqués—like a sheer strapless lace dress paired with a magical skirt adorned with floating 3D butterflies, to which you can add Victorian-style gloves. Or a sleek, shiny silk dress that surprises with a bold high slit and a uniquely designed corset featuring flattering seams and ruching at the bust, topped with a soft lace veil that adds a trendy twist to the look.

For those who want to shine, there’s a dress fully covered in sparkling stones blended with lace and a unique neckline, and another dress that successfully combines lace, a larger-than-life train, subtle sparkles that catch the light, and 3D floral appliqués crafted by hand, spilling into a massive train full of sheer effects. Maayan Malka (credit: Maayan Malka PR)

“My brides come in with a vision, and I love when the result exceeds that initial vision,” Maayan reveals, sharing that one of her favorite things was mixing different types of fabrics, resulting in refined, surprising gowns that can’t be replicated. Maayan Malka (credit: Maayan Malka PR)

One example is a dress made from 3D fabric with large floral appliqués, featuring a Victorian look, a corset with a large dramatic pearl at the bust, and a surprising gown that looks short at first glance, but from it flows soft fabric that gives the sensation of walking on a cloud.

