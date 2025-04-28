Partner launches the Private Care Plus customer club

The communications group Partner is launching the Private Care Plus customer club for customers subscribed to the company's repair service. For the first time in the market, Partner also enables digital enrollment to the repair service, through a simple and quick process on the company's website.

Club members will enjoy unique sign-up benefits, birthday perks, significant discounts and exclusive deals, including on mobile devices and accessories such as headphones, watches, and more.

Partner's repair service, Private Care, includes the unique 'Platinum' plan for flagship devices, with screen breakage repair at no additional cost and with no deductible, as well as repair of various damages, such as audio and speaker issues, charging port, GPS, Bluetooth, and more.

Rony Erel Ginzburg, VP of the Retail Division at Partner (credit: YANAY YEHIEL)

The service is provided at Partner's repair labs across the country, by technicians certified by Apple and Samsung, and includes a three-month repair warranty from the date of the repair. Depending on the damage, express on-site repair may also be available. In addition, Partner enables easy and digital tracking of the repair status, step-by-step, in a personal area on the website, as well as support via WhatsApp service.

According to a survey conducted by the Geocartography group for the company, 56% of respondents said that a screen breakage is the thing that scares them the most about their smartphone. Over 30% stated that they had to repair their device between one to four times in the past year.

Rony Erel Ginzburg, VP of the Retail Division at Partner: “The customer club is another way to deepen our relationship with customers and provide them with added value. The repair service gives customers a comprehensive and inclusive solution, and a sense of security that the one repairing your mobile device is Israel’s preferred mobile company.”