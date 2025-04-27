Review: The headphones that connect you to your surroundings – EarFun's OpenJump

EarFun recently launched its OpenJump headphones with an open design. This is a design that many audio manufacturers are trying to promote, targeting people who do not like the usual in-ear headphones that enter the ear canals and seal them. Some people find this configuration simply uncomfortable or experience their headphones falling out. EarFun – OpenJump (credit: Tzachi Hoffman)

Design and Control: OpenJump – A Band Around the Ear

The OpenJump headphones are designed as a band that goes over the ear, resembling old hearing aids. The headphones sit comfortably and are almost unnoticeable, but there were several times when I needed to adjust them to sit just above the ear canal. The advantage of this design, of course, is that you always hear your surroundings, and you don’t feel something pressing inside your ears. For a stable fit, the headphones have three points that grip the ear. I didn’t really feel like this worked, but it might be better for other ears.

The headphones are also water-resistant with an IPX7 rating, meaning they will continue to work even in heavy rain, excessive sweat, or if they accidentally fall into a pool at a depth of up to one meter for 30 minutes.

In terms of operation, the central part of the headphones is the silver circle used for control. I didn’t find it particularly comfortable, as it felt like the headphones shifted when I pressed it, but this didn’t significantly affect the overall experience. On the right earbud: A single tap – increase volume, double tap – pause/play, triple tap – skip forward, and long tap – activate the smartphone’s voice assistant. EarFun – OpenJump (credit: PR)

Left earbud: A single tap – decrease volume, double tap – pause/play, triple tap – skip forward, and long tap – activate the smartphone’s voice assistant.

These are the default settings set by EarFun, but you can change them via the app. The headphones do not have a sensor to detect their removal or reinsertion into the ears, so you will need to do this manually. EarFun may have skipped this sensor to encourage users to keep the headphones on most of the time.

The case for the headphones is large, like other open headphones (due to the design of the earbuds). It has a simple plastic look, not something to get excited about, and it is also quite noticeable in your pants pocket.

Sound and Calls: OpenJump – Surprising Even with the Bass

The OpenJump headphones come with Bluetooth 5.3, support for the basic SBC codec, and also support the high-quality audio streaming codec, LDAC. When using LDAC, the company does not recommend enabling the dual connection (multipoint) option. The drivers are 14.2 mm in size, made from wool to help reduce sound distortion. The headphones also use directional sound technology to direct sound waves straight into the ears. This does help in preventing sound leakage, so there is hardly any interference with those around you.

The sound of the OpenJump is impressive, both for the price and considering they are open headphones. Even the bass is noticeable, and the use of the LDAC codec (provided you have a compatible smartphone) improves the quality. Don’t expect the detail and sharpness of in-ear headphones or those sold at higher prices, but EarFun did a good job here.

Regarding phone call quality, the OpenJump uses 4 microphones for background noise cancellation and indeed they heard me well both on the street and in enclosed spaces. EarFun – OpenJump (credit: PR)

Battery: Continuous Playback for 11 Hours

EarFun’s headphones offer a long playback time of 11 hours, with a total of 42 hours when including the case. This also includes wireless charging, which is always nice, along with wired charging.

Price: NIS 300 (80 USD) or NIS 220 (60 USD) with a coupon code – OW25ISL (this is not an affiliate code) on the company's website.

In conclusion, if you are looking for open headphones, EarFun’s OpenJump provide a successful experience. The sound quality is good, the bass is noticeable, and there is support for LDAC, along with water protection and a long battery life.

