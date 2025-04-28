For NIS 400,000: The facelift underway at Big Fashion Glilot

Nirlat, one of Israel's leading companies in paint solutions for construction and industry, recently led the massive parking lot project at the Big Fashion Glilot complex in cooperation with N.Z. Traffic Safety. The project included complete painting of five underground levels (floors minus 5 to zero), encompassing about 5,000 parking spaces. The investment in the project is estimated at approximately NIS 400,000.

The work included painting floors, concrete pillars, exhaust lines, walls, and colorful graphics using Nirlat’s Aquaneer paints. Thanks to the collaboration with N.Z. Traffic Safety and Nirlat’s experience, the project progressed quickly with a high standard of execution, durability, and finish.

Nirlat and N.Z. Traffic Safety painting project at Big Fashion Glilot (credit: Adi Interstein, Nir Chichian) Omri Lotan, Nirlat CEO (credit: YANAY YEHIEL)

According to Tami Markowitz, VP of Marketing at Nirlat, “One of the things that sets us apart is our ability to perform under pressure, meet deadlines, and provide immediate availability. We were called to duty for the Big Fashion Glilot parking lot project—a large and complex project that includes various types of paints and customized solutions. The project exemplifies Nirlat’s advantage as a body that provides not only high-quality products—but also full customer service, from technical support in the field to precise customization of paint solutions for large and challenging projects.”

Following the success of the project in Glilot, the companies Nirlat and N.Z. Traffic Safety will soon begin another painting project in the main parking lot of the Big Ashdod complex.