The air conditioning revolution in Israel

The world of air conditioning has been undergoing changes and evolving trends for years. In the beginning, wall-mounted air conditioners dominated the market. These units did the job and cooled us during the hot Israeli summer, but they required the installation of multiple condensing units, which took up significant space. The next phase introduced the mini central air conditioner. On the one hand, it allowed the use of a single condensing unit for the entire house, but it was neither practical nor efficient, since every time it was turned on, it cooled the entire home—even if only one room was needed—leading to higher electricity bills.

In recent years, we have witnessed a new revolution in the air conditioning world—a revolution that, as it turns out, meets all needs simultaneously and also provides significant savings on electricity costs. This revolution is the VRF air conditioners, which are gradually replacing wall-mounted and mini central systems. Leading this emerging change in the market is Electra, the leader in Israel’s air conditioning sector. The company’s advanced VRF air conditioners come with full inverter technology, offering dramatic savings of up to 50% on electricity costs. These air conditioners feature a wide range of terminal units that suit any space, from residential to commercial and industrial settings. VRF technology now allows for individual control of each space, whether it's the living room, dining area, or bedroom, without affecting other rooms (credit: PR)

“The VRF system is essentially a smart air conditioning system that adjusts the compressor output based on the user's needs and the heat load in different rooms. All of this is done using several air conditioners connected to a single condensing unit. This provides significant electricity savings and is a perfect solution for any architectural or engineering design in various types of apartments and houses,” explains Eliran Yossefi, National Technical Manager for Electra’s VRF Channel.

Yossefi also notes that “VRF technology now allows for individual control of each space, whether it's the living room, dining area, or bedroom, without affecting other rooms. Additionally, reducing the number of air conditioners to a single condensing unit brings huge savings of up to 50% on electricity bills while maintaining a constant temperature.”

In addition to the wide range of control and monitoring options offered by ELECTRA VRF systems, there's also the stylish and smart Kiri controller with built-in WiFi—an intelligent technology that enables full control of the air conditioner from anywhere in the world. Left home and forgot to turn off the AC? With a simple tap on your smartphone, you can turn it off or adjust settings remotely. This function adds real convenience to advanced technology, making the savings not only in energy but also financially worthwhile.

In fact, VRF air conditioners aren’t a completely new product on the market, right?

“Correct. VRF systems have been on the market for several years, but until now, they were mainly intended for commercial and industrial use. The revolution happening today is the transition of VRF systems to the residential sector, and we are seeing more and more VRF air conditioners in luxury apartments and high-density housing. This is gaining significant momentum.”

What makes Electra’s VRF air conditioners unique?

“Beyond the energy efficiency that VRF air conditioners are known for, Electra’s VRF air conditioners offer additional advantages like maintaining a stable and consistent temperature throughout every centimeter of the cooled space (so you won’t have one part of the room cold and comfortable and another part hot and unpleasant), quiet operation of the system (thanks to DC motors), installation flexibility, and the ability to operate even in extreme climate conditions. The company is also committed to installation and maintenance by certified and experienced professionals only—this ensures peace of mind for the long term and working with the best in the field. To complete the picture, it's worth noting that with the installation of an ELECTRA VRF system, customers receive full support from the system design stage by the engineering department to system activation by Electra’s service team.” Electra’s VRF systems come with automatic phase sequence reversal. This means that if changes are made to your apartment’s electrical panel in the future, you won’t need to call a technician to reverse the AC’s phase sequence (credit: PR)

The advantages of Electra’s VRF air conditioners are many, but a few standout, especially significant ones can be highlighted.

First, Electra is the only company in Israel whose VRF system supports Hyper Link star communication. This means that the communication between the indoor units connects to a single point and does not require a continuous daisy chain of communication cables from one to another.

Second, Electra’s VRF systems come with automatic phase sequence reversal. This means that if changes are made to your apartment’s electrical panel in the future, you won’t need to call a technician to reverse the AC’s phase sequence. Another advantage is that Electra is the only company offering a wide variety of VRF air conditioners. These compact units take up almost no space on the roof or in the laundry balcony, leaving you enough room to install other products and systems. Another major advantage, especially for the commercial and industrial sector, is the piping distances that can be achieved with VRF infrastructure—up to 1,000 meters in modular systems.

“At the end of the day, we are witnessing nothing less than a revolution in the VRF world by Electra, which imports the smartest, most advanced technological product with the best service in Israel, while considering the needs of the end customer and offering installation flexibility for our technicians. The excitement from consumers is huge, and we believe that Electra’s system will become the market leader already this coming summer,” concludes Yossefi.

In collaboration with Electra