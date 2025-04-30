After the acquisition by Playtika: Superplay launches a new game

Superplay is progressing and moving up a level with a magical and new collaboration. The successful mobile gaming studio, which now forms part of the interactive entertainment giant Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK), is partnering with Disney Games to launch a new and free solitaire game – Disney Solitaire. The game is now available for download on Android and iOS devices and includes optional in-app purchases.

Disney Solitaire offers a refreshed and updated version of the classic TriPeaks Solitaire game, combining the timeless card experience with the magic of Disney. Players embark on a magical journey through mesmerizing scenes, while reliving nostalgic moments with iconic characters. With captivating game levels and immersive visual design, Disney Solitaire invites mobile game lovers and Disney fans to reconnect with some of their favorite stories in a new and refreshing solitaire version.

Disney Solitaire will include over 75 Disney and Pixar characters and storylines, including The Lion King, Beauty and the Beast, Frozen, and Moana from Disney, as well as Toy Story, Coco, Ratatouille, Up, and more from Disney and Pixar, offering a rich and diverse gameplay experience for players around the world.

“The collaboration with Disney Games to create Disney Solitaire is an important milestone for the company, as we continue to look for exciting ways to keep players engaged — this time, with the help of beloved Disney and Pixar characters,” said Gilad Almog, Co-Founder of Superplay.

“Disney Solitaire offers a fun twist on TriPeaks Solitaire games with the added magic of Disney and Pixar characters,” said Luigi Priore, Vice President and General Manager of Disney and Pixar Games. “The talented artists at Superplay have created a new and stunning visual style, and combined with their expertise in mobile gaming, they deliver an immersive gameplay experience that wonderfully showcases the magic in classic Disney and Pixar films.”

Disney Solitaire is now available worldwide on Android and iOS devices through the Google Play Store and Apple’s App Store.