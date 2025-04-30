The old neighborhood in Holon will change its face

Rozio Group, together with Levinstein Netiv, continue to deepen their hold in the city of Holon: The companies were recently selected in a tenants’ tender to promote a large-scale evacuation and reconstruction project in the Haim complex in the Tel Giborim neighborhood, in which 162 old housing units will be vacated to make way for the construction of about 640 new housing units, along with commercial areas and public buildings.

The complex that the companies are expected to promote is located in the heart of the Tel Giborim neighborhood, near Dov Hoz Boulevard – a central and renewing axis in the city – and is expected to include mixed construction of towers up to 34 stories high alongside low-rise buildings of 8–10 stories. The project will cover approximately 22 dunams and will include, in addition to the apartments, commercial areas on the ground floor, public buildings for educational and community uses, and open spaces for the general public.

As mentioned, as part of the plan, 162 old housing units, built in the 1960s and 1970s, will be demolished and replaced by about 640 new housing units – in a varied mix that will include 3-, 4-, and 5-room apartments, garden apartments, and penthouses. According to the planning vision, the construction will take place along the main boulevard while improving access to transportation hubs, including the green line of the light rail, which is expected to cross the city and strengthen connectivity to the center of the Dan region.

Amir Kopel, Deputy CEO for Urban Renewal at Rozio Group (credit: PR)

According to Amir Kopel, Deputy CEO for Urban Renewal at Rozio Group: "We are pleased to announce that we have been selected by the tenants' representatives to promote our third complex in the city of Holon. We are currently promoting more than 1,200 housing units in the city – a number that positions us as a central player in Holon's urban renewal. The city is in the midst of an impressive development momentum, and the green line of the light rail, which is expected to go into operation in the near future, will significantly upgrade the quality of life for the residents and contribute to its continued growth."

The project is being designed by the Kika Braz Architects firm, headed by architect Tal Kaufman, who specializes in the planning of complex urban renewal projects in densely populated urban areas. The rights holders in the complex are represented by attorney Gil Brizda from the law firm Mintzer, Nissim, Brizda & Co.