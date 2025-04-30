For the first time in history: Apple surpassed Samsung in first-quarter sales

What until recently seemed like an absolute truth in the smartphone market – that Samsung leads the sales chart at the start of the year – was broken for the first time in the first quarter of 2025. According to a new report from the research firm Counterpoint Research, Apple surpassed Samsung in global smartphone sales between January and March, becoming the leading manufacturer in this quarter – an achievement never previously recorded.

According to the data, Apple recorded a market share of 19% in the first quarter of the year, while Samsung dropped to 18%. This marks a gradual decline for Samsung, which held 21% in the same quarter in 2023 and 20% last year. In contrast to Samsung’s decline, Apple benefited from continued demand for its devices – a 4% increase in sales compared to the same quarter last year – which brought it to the top of the chart, precisely at a time when the market as a whole grew by 3%. iPhone 16e (credit: Walla System / Yinon Ben Shushan)

Leading Apple’s performance were the iPhone 16 series models, especially the iPhone 16e, which is enjoying remarkable success particularly in emerging markets such as India, Japan, the Middle East, Africa, and Southeast Asia. Conversely, in traditional markets such as the U.S., China, and Europe, demand for Apple models remained stable and even slightly weakened – meaning that the growth came from places where Samsung’s mid-range devices, like the Galaxy A series, were once considered unshakable.

Alongside Samsung’s decline and Apple’s rise, there are also other strengthening players: Xiaomi climbed to third place with a 14% market share and a 5% increase in the number of devices shipped, while Vivo managed to rise to fourth place at Oppo’s expense, with 6% growth. Even the “smaller” brands – such as Honor, Huawei, and even Motorola – are showing signs of strengthening, especially in targeted markets.