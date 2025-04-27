How to make the most of your online casino bonus

Online casino gaming has become an incredibly popular pastime both in Canada and across the globe. A recent survey revealed that around 6/10 Canadian adults gamble in one form or another, and most of this is done through online casino websites.

Often these sites are a preferred mode of gambling over their brick-and-mortar counterparts because of their ease of accessibility, their additional security features and the countless bonuses and incentives that are offered to both new and seasoned gamblers.

Casino bonuses themselves aren’t hard to find, but how can you make the most of them during your playing time? In this article, we’ll explore just that.

Choose the Right Casino

Perhaps the best way to make the most of your casino bonus is to choose the one that works best for you. In almost any list of casinos, you’ll see numerous bonuses and incentives designed to reel you in and turn you into a frequent visitor of the site. However, a smart gambler, who wants to make the most of these bonuses, won’t just click the first one they see but will compare their choices and find which one will provide the most benefits for the kind of player they are.

Look out for Time-Related Bonuses

Some casinos will offer particular bonuses at certain times of day, or during certain days in a week, month, or even a whole year period. Keeping your eye on these can lead to you securing the best bonuses out there and massively improving your gaming experience.

One way to find out which casinos offer certain bonuses at a particular time is to use AI chatbots like Chat GPT, although always make sure to double check the information that is provided by AI as it isn’t consistently accurate.

Play During Off-peak Hours

If there are no specific timed bonuses that you have your eye on, then it's a good idea to make the most of your bonus and play casino games during quieter periods. This is because, during off-peak hours, casino websites tend to run better and experience less lag. This can lead to you making better use of the bonuses you have obtained and improving your overall enjoyment level while on the casino site.

Leveraging Wagering Requirements

Wagering requirements, also known as playthrough requirements, are a multiplier representing the number of times a gambler has to play through a casino bonus before they can withdraw their winnings. Learning how these work and knowing how to compare certain ones to others is an excellent way to make the most of what is on offer and improve your gaming strategy.

It’s a good idea to look for bonuses with lower playthrough requirements, as, usually, these are much easier to convert into real money in a shorter period. You can also often withdraw these winnings immediately without having to continue your play and risk losing what you’ve won so far.

Another thing to look out for are casino games that contribute 100% to wagering requirements, as focusing on these games means that it takes significantly less time to meet wagering requirements than playing games that do not offer the same.

Choose Bonuses that Reflect your Bankroll

Bonuses are often tailored towards different bankrolls and, as such, can offer different things to both high rollers and casual gamblers. Before you play, you should set aside funds in your budget for recreational activities like gambling. Then, if you only plan to wager a small amount regularly, look for casinos with smaller wagering requirements and lower minimum deposits to make good use of the bonuses that are being offered to you.

Don’t Let Your Bonus Expire

A lot of casino bonuses, especially free spins, will expire after a certain amount of time. Make sure you make a note of this and make use of all the bonuses before the time runs out, so that they don’t get taken away from you.

Online casinos can be accessed on several electronic devices, from smartphones to laptops, so accessing your bonuses before they expire shouldn’t be too difficult.

This article was written in cooperation with KABOOZT