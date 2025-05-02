From beauty to fashion: Argania Group invests NIS 50M in acquiring Studio Pasha

A significant deal in the Israeli fashion and beauty sector was signed this week: Argania Group, owner of the ARGANIA and LA BEAUTE beauty brands, announced the acquisition of the "Studio Pasha" chain in a total investment of approximately NIS 50 M. The deal, which has been approved by the District Court, will be officially completed on May 1, 2025, with full ownership transferred to the group.

According to the company's statement, about NIS 7 M of the total amount will be allocated for the acquisition of the chain itself, while the remaining investment will likely be dedicated to developing and expanding the brand's operations.

Studio Pasha, a well-established fashion house in the Israeli scene, currently operates 33 branches nationwide, with 20 directly operated by the chain and the rest through franchises. The chain employs approximately 120 workers and also runs an online store, which will be included in the deal as well.

Additionally, the chain owns the brand Curvy, designed for women in sizes 42-50, sold exclusively on the company's website. According to published data, the company’s sales in 2023 amounted to approximately NIS 39 M.

"We are pleased to announce the addition of Studio Pasha to the ARGANIA family. This is a beloved and well-known brand among young people in Israel, with an established reputation and high-quality Israeli production," said Ortal Alon, CEO of Argania Group. "We intend to preserve the brand's unique values while refreshing and enriching it through the capabilities and professional knowledge that exist within ARGANIA Group."

A Merger of Fashion and Beauty

The deal marks a significant strategic step for Argania Group in expanding into the fashion industry, alongside its already established activity in the field of beauty products. The group, founded around 12 years ago by entrepreneur Netanel Ohayon, has so far focused on developing and manufacturing hair, facial, and body care products under the ARGANIA and LA BEAUTE brands.

“The acquisition of Studio Pasha aligns with the group’s vision to enrich its brand portfolio and offer its customers a variety of quality fashion solutions alongside leading beauty products,” the company stated. “The acquisition is expected to strengthen the group’s position as a major player in the Israeli market, while creating synergy between the world of beauty and the world of fashion.”

Today, ARGANIA Group employs around 100 workers and offers over 200 different beauty products under the ARGANIA brand. The company’s products are sold in leading retail and pharmacy chains, with a distribution of approximately 6,000 different points of sale across the country.

Studio Pasha, on the other hand, focuses on fashion, emphasizing trendy collections and fashion products made in Israel, under the “Blue and White” concept.