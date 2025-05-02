Head-to-head with TikTok: Instagram launches a video editing app

Instagram has announced the launch of Edits — a new video editing app aimed at making it easier for content creators to produce short videos directly from their phones. Unlike the built-in editing tools on the social network, this app functions as a standalone application, offering advanced editing features, a clean and modern interface, and direct sharing to Instagram and Facebook — as well as export to any other platform without a watermark.

The app was launched following a trial period with a group of invited creators who tested early versions and provided feedback. Instagram notes that it will continue to develop the tool based on user input. However, unlike other popular video editing apps like CapCut or InShot, Edits is still in its early stages, and not all desired features are currently available. Here’s how to use the new app step by step:

Download and Sign-Up:

The app is available on iOS and Android app stores. After installation, users must log in with an existing Instagram account. At this stage, there is no support for Facebook-only accounts or external sign-up options.

Recording a Video:

Edits allows video recording directly within the app — up to 10 minutes in length. Users can record in segments, pause and resume, similar to Instagram Reels, but with more precise control.

Project Management:

Each video is saved as a “project,” allowing users to return to edit it later, rearrange clips, add new segments, or remove parts. Edits App. Smart tools for creators (credit: META)

Precision Editing:

The timeline enables frame-level editing. Users can trim, merge, change speed, apply filters, activate green screen effects, and add transitions. The app also includes an auto-enhance feature to improve video quality.

Performance Tracking:

Unlike most free apps, Edits provides real-time feedback on key metrics like skip rate — an important indicator of viewer interest. This tool is designed to help creators understand which parts of their video perform well and which need improvement.

Sharing:

Videos can be shared directly to Instagram or Facebook from within the app. Alternatively, users can export the file to their gallery — with no watermark — and post it on any other platform, including YouTube, TikTok, or Telegram. The App. AI-based effects (credit: META)

Instagram notes that more features are already in development, including:

Keyframes — precise selection of points for motion or effect changes.

AI-based effects — to modify the video’s style.

Internal sharing tool — for sending draft versions between creators.

An expanded library of music, fonts, and animations — including royalty-free assets.

Despite its potential, Edits currently lacks features like multiple audio layers, automatic syncing with music, or analysis of responses on external networks. Nevertheless, as a free app, it offers an intuitive solution for creating Reels, Stories, or teasers, delivering a smooth, professional, ad-free experience.