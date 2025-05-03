Colmobil Energy to install solar systems in 100 homes in a national project

Colmobil Energy, one of the leading solar energy companies in Israel, won a competitive process in the "Sun for Everyone" initiative and will install solar energy systems in about 100 single-family homes in 9 communities across the country. The project includes systems with a total capacity of 1.2 megawatts, which will lead to a reduction of about 1,150 tons of carbon dioxide per year.

This is the largest municipal project of its kind in Israel to date. The Ministry of Energy recently presented an ambitious plan aimed at reaching 100,000 solar rooftops by 2030, with group purchase arrangements expected to improve economic conditions for consumers.

Einat Dotan, CEO of the Israeli Energy Forum and leader of the "Sun for Everyone" initiative, said that Earth Day reminds us to accelerate the transition to renewable energy, and to use residential rooftops to produce solar electricity—for the sake of the environment and the community. According to her, the initiative works to help achieve the national goal of generating 30% of electricity from renewable energy by 2030.

Aviv Pepper, CEO of Colmobil Energy, noted that “the solar revolution in Israel is already underway,” and added that organizing purchasing groups makes it possible to expand installations to both private homes and high-rise buildings, thereby making solar energy accessible to more and more families.

The "Sun for Everyone" initiative is a non-profit venture led by the Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure, KKL-JNF, the Israeli Energy Forum, and a major philanthropic fund. It is intended to realize the untapped potential of residential rooftops as a source of green energy.