Liz Martinez launches a new collection that will take you on a journey around the world

The new Endless Voyage 2026 collection by Liz Martinez is not just a bridal gown line – it’s a story of a journey. A cross-continental production that began in the picturesque alleys of Naples, continued into the romantic night of Paris, and arrived at the urban skyline of Tel Aviv. Each stop along the way gave a different character to the collection’s designs, and the dresses succeed in harmoniously connecting tradition with innovation, feminine softness with modern strength.

The collection’s photoshoot took place in three locations around the world – each reflecting a different facet of Martinez’s designs. The picturesque alleys of Naples, Italy, conveyed a sense of romantic Mediterranean warmth; the illuminated streets of Paris wrapped the dresses in mesmerizing French elegance; and finally – the urban landscape of Tel Aviv gave the photos and gowns a contemporary, young, and bold touch.

The collection combines flattering cuts with meticulous fabrics, precise handwork, sophisticated sheerness, and unexpected elements. Each dress tells its own story – sometimes soft and romantic, like a gown with a delicate heart-shaped neckline and a soft lace skirt fluttering in the wind, and at other times full of presence, like a backless gown with a structured strapless cut and breathtaking volume play.

One gown from the collection looks like it came straight out of a period film – with puffed sleeves, delicate embroidery, and a perfect floral element placed on the shoulders. Another features a clean, fitted silhouette with a gentle cut-out at the waist, proving that even minimalism can be breathtaking. Liz Martinez (credit: Liz Martinez PR)

Another design combines sheer, soft tulle with sparkling sequins that give the dress a sense of constant motion – perfect for the bride who wants to dance until the morning light.

The official launch of the collection took place during Bridal Fashion Week in New York – where Liz Martinez presented a breathtaking show before buyers, editors, bloggers, and influencers from around the world. After the show, glowing reviews poured in from the attendees, who described the collection as groundbreaking and inspiring, noting the perfect execution, precise cuts, and the unexpected design of every piece.

With a combination of cultural inspirations from all over the world, international aesthetics, and an original design perspective – the Endless Voyage collection once again proves that Liz Martinez doesn’t just design dresses, she creates an entire experience. This is a collection made for the bride who sees herself as a citizen of the world, one who brings with her a story, a message, and timeless fashion.

