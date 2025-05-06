This week, Nike's sports brand opened a flagship store in Ofer Rehovot Mall, part of the Ofer Malls Group, with an investment of NIS 6 million: NIKE RISE. The store is owned by Retailers, the holder of the Nike franchise in Israel. It covers an area of about 740 square meters and was designed according to the latest concept of Nike stores worldwide. The number of stores operated by Retailers around the world is 163 – 107 in Israel, 47 in Europe, and 9 in Canada.

In the new Nike flagship store, a wide variety of specialized departments can be found, intended for different sports. Among the departments: Soccer, basketball, running, and fashion for women, men, and children. In addition, the store includes a unique plus-size department, which allows broader access for a variety of customers.

Among the special items available in the store, one can find iconic and exclusive AIR Jordan designs, which are a hallmark of the brand and attract customers of all ages. The store was designed in accordance with the advanced concept of Nike stores around the world, in order to provide an exceptional shopping experience, with an emphasis on the quality of service and products.

Nike sports brand opens flagship store in Rehovot (credit: Diana Myuri)

According to Yehuda Oren, CEO of Ofer Rehovot Mall: “We are happy to bring the biggest and most desirable sports brand in the world, which enjoys great love from the Israeli consumer. The opening of Nike’s flagship store in the mall is part of our commitment to continue to excite our visitors and offer them the best brands in the world.” According to him: “We aim to provide the residents of Rehovot and the surrounding area with an international shopping experience that conveys quality, innovation, and style.”