After El Al and Arkia: Israir also joins the competition on the New York route

Following El Al and Arkia, Israir will also begin flying to the U.S. and will be the third airline competing on the New York route.

Israir received official approval this week from the United States Department of Transportation (DOT) to operate flights to the United States. The approval is temporary for two years and is expected to become permanent if the company meets the requirements.

Israir stated: "This is a vote of confidence in the professionalism, reliability, and operational excellence of the company, and it is the basis for a permanent license, provided the company meets the high standards expected of it — something Israir is fully committed to."

This achievement allows Israir to move on to the next stage of approvals — full compliance with the regulatory requirements of the FAA and TSA. Final approval is expected to be received by June 2025, according to the timetable Israir presented to the board of directors.

"We plan to fly by Passover 2026"

According to the company, this is a significant step forward for a company that emphasizes service, efficiency, and its unique values on international routes.

According to the company, Israir is working vigorously to obtain full regulatory approvals in order to offer its customers an authentic Israeli flight experience on Airbus 330 aircraft, which will be operated by its own aircrew and maintenance teams on the Tel Aviv–New York route.

Israir also added that the company will operate the aircraft with Israir's own equipment, and therefore the preparations for the start of the route will take longer. "We plan to fly by Passover 2026 and possibly earlier, depending on the availability of aircraft under long-term dry lease," the company said.