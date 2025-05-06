Sweet and crunchy hearts: Perfect butter cookies coated with raspberry

Atar Cohen Tournois is a pastry chef, entrepreneur, and the owner of Couronne Patisserie from Kibbutz Lohamei Hagetaot. The kibbutz, like many communities in the north, suffered greatly from the war, but she made sure to keep it open despite the losses, mainly for the sake of sanity.

Now, she invites you to enjoy it when you come to the Western Galilee (check out the video to see the crazy selection made there), and she chose to give us a detailed recipe for sablé cookies, a type of French biscuit, filled and coated with raspberry. She made them in an especially romantic heart shape, but you can choose any shape you like.

Ingredients:

For the cookies:

250 grams soft butter

1 teaspoon vanilla paste

2 grams salt

130 grams powdered sugar

330 grams flour

20 grams milk

For the heart coating:

300 grams white chocolate

30 grams cocoa butter

60 grams raspberry powder

For the raspberry ganache:

170 grams heavy cream (38%)

370 grams melted white chocolate

170 grams raspberry purée

10 grams lemon juice

Preparation instructions:

1. For the cookies: Beat butter, powdered sugar, salt, and vanilla paste in a mixer with a paddle attachment. Add sifted flour and mix just until uniform.

2. Roll out to a thickness of 2 mm. Cut out shapes, freeze, and transfer to baking paper. Bake in an oven preheated to 150°C.

3. For the heart coating: Melt the cocoa butter, add the white chocolate and melt. Mix well, add the raspberry powder, and stir.

4. For the raspberry ganache: Heat the cream, add to the chocolate in three additions, blending each time to a smooth texture. Add raspberry purée and lemon juice and blend with an immersion blender. Chill until use.

5. Assemble the cookie: Pipe raspberry ganache onto one cookie and close with a second cookie. Chill slightly and dip in the raspberry and white chocolate coating. Chill again.

Atar Cohen Tournois, in collaboration with Sugat