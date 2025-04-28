The promotions and new home items

Aminach and American Comfort are celebrating 77 years of blue-and-white comfort and quality with a VAT-free sale across all departments. Spring is an excellent time for home renewal: bedrooms, living room sets, or luxurious designer armchairs—or both.

At Aminach:

Mattresses VAT-free starting at NIS 2,990

One-and-a-half beds VAT-free starting at NIS 3,829

Bedroom sets including mattress VAT-free starting at NIS 3,990

Hosting solutions VAT-free starting at NIS 2,790

At American Comfort:

Adjustable living rooms VAT-free starting at NIS 7,619

TV armchairs VAT-free starting at NIS 1,390

Massage chairs VAT-free starting at NIS 6,690

Pair of soft coolers, 4 and 10 liters. Price: NIS 10.90 (credit: Maxstock)

Ahead of Israel's 76th Independence Day, Max Stock chain is offering a wide variety of products and accessories in the colors of the national flag. This year, as every year, the chain prepared in advance and expanded the range of holiday products to allow customers to stock up on everything needed to celebrate Independence Day. Max Stock promises a rich selection at affordable prices for every pocket, all under one roof—according to the chain's motto "Shopping Made Fun."

From flags in all sizes, through blue-and-white decoration accessories, to equipment for the traditional barbecue, Max Stock makes holiday preparations more convenient and economical. The chain, which has 65 branches nationwide, invites the public to come and be impressed by the special variety prepared especially for the national holiday.

Our Flag — Max Stock offers a rich selection of Israeli flags in all sizes—from large flags for the home and balcony, to car flags and small hand-held flags. Alongside the flags, you can find festive blue-and-white accessories at the chain's stores: Noise hammers, glittery headbands, glowing necklaces, designer sunglasses, bags, and more. You can also find bodysuits and overalls for babies in Independence Day themes.

My Beautiful Land of Israel — this year, Independence Day falls on the weekend—Thursday, Friday, and Saturday. At Max Stock you can equip yourself with easy-to-assemble tents, comfortable hammocks, coolers in various sizes, energy-saving lanterns, and quality mats waiting for you in the chain's diverse outdoor department.

Independence Tradition — the tradition of barbecuing on Independence Day is not missed by Max Stock. In various branches, you will find disposable and reusable grills, quality charcoal bags, folding tables and chairs, disposable tableware in blue-and-white, special Independence Day napkins, designed disposable tablecloths, and complementary accessories that turn every barbecue meal into a real celebration. Israeli flag necklace for Independence Day. Shirley Mercer Wood, NIS 389 (credit: SHLOMI PRIN)

Shirley Mercer Wood, a jewelry designer, presents jewelry for Independence Day to boost national pride, highlighting a patriotic statement with a unique Star of David forming the numbers 7.10, the Israeli flag, or the map of Israel.

Mercer Wood was born to a German mother and an African father. During her childhood, she was exposed to a variety of cultures, traditions, and arts. The connection between different worlds is what leads her design. Every piece of jewelry she creates combines European sophistication, African warmth, and unique charm. She believes that jewelry is much more than just an accessory—they are a story, a connection to emotion and roots, a personal expression, and a fashion statement. Every creation of hers is born from deep inspiration for tradition combined with the latest trends in the jewelry world. She believes in the power of jewelry to tell a story, evoke emotion, and become a symbol of strength, an inner connection journey, and personal expression.

Among other items in the collection:

Silver necklace with the map of Israel – NIS 299

Blackened silver bracelet inspired by the spirit of Independence Day with the Israeli flag, combining classic design with a personal and patriotic statement – NIS 289

Star of David pendant designed in clean, impressive lines, coated in gold or silver, combining a delicate engraving of the numbers 7.10 – NIS 299

Blackened and dramatic Israeli flag necklace – NIS 389

1.5-liter thermos with cup by The Japanese Elephant, NIS 299 (credit: PR) The season of trips, picnics, and beaches is already here, and there's no better way to stay refreshed—even in the sun—than with a smart, lightweight, and convenient thermos. The Japanese thermalware brand The Japanese Elephant presents the ideal thermos for outings at the beach, pool, or nature: with a capacity of 1.5 liters, using advanced insulation technology that maintains the desired beverage temperature for hours—so cold stays cold, and hot stays hot, regardless of the outside weather.

The thermos is equipped with an automatic pouring lid that allows for smooth pouring without the need to unscrew an inner lid—just press and pour. The top lid also serves as a drinking cup, and thanks to an internal ventilation system, pouring is done in a quiet and pleasant flow. The thermos body is made of high-quality stainless steel, with a double-layer structure and efficient vacuum insulation, and a double inner coating that prevents stains from hot drinks and contributes to easy and convenient cleaning. The wide opening allows quick and easy filling—an important advantage when parking by the beach or stopping for a rest during a field trip.

The thermos was designed with daily use in mind—whether in nature, on trips, or just to enjoy a beverage at the perfect temperature over time. It is compact, easy to carry, BPA-free, and suitable for anyone looking for a high-quality, durable, and convenient solution for the scorching Israeli summer. The price: NIS 299. Ikea - SUNDSÖ series (credit: PR)

IKEA launches Independence Day promotions—20% off on garden furniture and outdoor accessories collections. The discount is valid on Independence Day (May 1st) and will be given at all chain stores: Eshtaol, Beersheba, Kiryat Ata, Rishon Lezion, and Netanya. The stores will open on this day from 2:00 PM until 10:00 PM.

A variety of garden furniture and outdoor accessories collections:

SUNDSÖ series—durable garden and outdoor furniture that requires no maintenance, a variety of chairs, tables, and storage cabinets specially designed to withstand various weather conditions, ideal for balconies, gardens, and patios. The products come pre-assembled and thanks to their folding design, they can be easily stored.

NÄMMARÖ series—comfortable and stylish garden and outdoor furniture made of acacia wood, durable and strong thanks to the high density of the wood fibers.

Klil company, the leading brand in Israel in the field of windows and aluminum systems, is launching a new campaign under the slogan "Original Klil 100% is a window to life." According to market research, about 66% of consumers in Israel prefer to purchase Klil products when renovating or building their homes, and the new campaign seeks to emphasize the importance of choosing an original product.

The campaign aims to raise public awareness of the imitation phenomenon—products presented as "Klil-compatible" or "parallel to Klil," which in fact are not identical to the original. "An imitation is never identical to the original," the company emphasizes.

Klil Chairman Tsuri Dubosh explains that the idea for the campaign arose following complaints from customers who were surprised to discover that the products they ordered were not original Klil products. According to him, "During the checks we conducted, we found significant gaps between our products and those of the imitations—in development, design, raw material quality, and performance under extreme conditions."

According to Dubosh, Klil's original products provide higher levels of noise insulation and overall excellent quality. The campaign budget is estimated at about NIS 2.5 million. A baking pan in the shape of a Star of David. Soltam. NIS 150 instead on NIS 299 (credit: ASAF AMBRAM)

The veteran Israeli brand Soltam, which has accompanied the local kitchen for over 75 years, marks Independence Day in a particularly original and delicious way—with a new baking pan in the shape of a Star of David. It is a designed item that brings a scent of national pride into every home oven and offers a creative and meaningful way to celebrate the state's birthday—with a blue-and-white cake, literally.

The pan is made of cast aluminum—a sturdy material with excellent heat conductivity, allowing for uniform baking throughout the pan while significantly saving time and energy. The inner part is coated with a quality non-stick coating that prevents batter from sticking, reduces the need for oil or butter, and significantly eases the removal of the baked item—even when it comes to particularly soft pound cakes. After use, the pan can be hand-washed or put in the dishwasher. The product is oven-safe up to a temperature of 200 degrees Celsius. Dimensions: Length – 29 cm, Width – 18 cm, Height – 10.5 cm. The price: NIS 150 instead of NIS 299.

Soltam—available at the chain's nationwide branches and at Soltam’s online store. iStore (credit: PR)

iStore chain, official importer and distributor of Apple products in Israel, presents the international company Nanoleaf, specializing in advanced and modern lighting for smart homes.

