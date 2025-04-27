Returning to Israel and allowing advance planning: EasyJet opens bookings for Spring 2026

Already planning your spring vacation for 2026? easyJet is ahead of the game and today (April 23, 2025) releases its flight schedule for the upcoming spring season, allowing passengers to secure seats at attractive prices for the months of March through June 2026.

The British low-cost airline has made millions of seats available to the public across more than 138,000 flights during the period from March 23 to June 14, 2026, covering an extensive network of destinations in Europe, North Africa, and the Middle East.

Starting June 1, easyJet will resume its operations in Israel with six destinations: London (Luton), Amsterdam, Berlin, Basel, Geneva, and Milan."Early planning pays off," explains Ali Gaines, easyJet’s Senior Regional Manager. "We are seeing high demand for future flights, and releasing our spring 2026 schedule allows our customers to secure seats at the lowest prices for their spring vacations."

Passengers interested in finding the best deals can use the "Low Fare Finder" tool on the company’s website, which quickly scans all destinations and available prices across the easyJet network.