140 already sold: Final offices remaining in the surprising project in the north

Geshem Holdings announced that the marketing of the offices in the Station Tower in Acre is nearing completion: out of 159 units planned as part of the project, 140 offices have been sold so far, and now 19 final units are being offered for sale. Occupancy is planned for 2025.

The project is located in the heart of Acre’s revitalized business district, near the train station and major transportation routes, and is part of a broader trend of urban development in the city. The tower is intended to house a wide variety of businesses – from law and financial consulting offices to startup companies and service providers.

The project is accompanied by a unique financing agreement with Discount Bank, under which buyers are offered a fixed interest track at a rate of 6% – which will come into effect only two years after the occupancy date. The model is designed to provide buyers with financial certainty and long-term financial planning capability.

Geshem Holdings notes that the remaining units are located on high floors, with open views and convenient access to complementary services in the area. The project is expected to be occupied during the second half of 2025, upon completion of the finishing works.