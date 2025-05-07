"Irrigation Advisor" in AI? That already exists too

Israeli ag-tech company Phytech, a leader in digital agriculture solutions, announced the launch of an AI-based "Irrigation Advisor," a breakthrough solution in the field of precision agriculture. The Phytech AI Advisor system is trained on real field data based on IoT sensors that collect information from trees in orchards, fruits, agricultural soil, and climate sensors. Analyzing these data combined with the farmer’s previous irrigation decisions allows the system to provide accurate recommendations for each plot, helping farmers make better quality decisions, optimize water usage, and improve sustainability.

Against the backdrop of the fact that agriculture consumes 70% of the world’s freshwater resources, optimizing irrigation has become an essential economic and environmental necessity. Phytech's AI-based irrigation advisor is a big step forward in agricultural decision-making.

The AI-based irrigation advisor is changing the game by integrating real-time plot data that provides smart, accurate, action-oriented irrigation recommendations tailored to the farmer’s daily work routine. In fact, the system bridges the gap between irrigation monitoring and real-world irrigation execution. The irrigation advisor continuously adjusts to plot conditions in real-time, and this capability makes it the most advanced AI-based irrigation solution on the market today. The accurate real-time recommendations immediately yield improvements in water efficiency, fertilizer use, energy consumption, and crop yields.

Oren Kind, CEO of Phytech: "We are now providing farmers with high-quality information that grows along with their crops. Agriculture is a business of individuals where farm owners and irrigation managers face dozens of critical issues and need to solve them alone. We are constantly developing our product to give farmers additional eyes — or a nervous system — in the field. Phytech’s AI irrigation advisor produces a clear summary in natural language based on data from the trees, fruits, and irrigation system, and it adds a layer of super-smart agricultural insights, effectively an army of advisors in the field. They help farmers deal with the tough challenges they face and ensure that they will never have to grow crops alone."

Oren Kind added: "This is just the beginning, and our growth rate has exceeded our highest expectations. AI is changing the face of the world as we know it, and now we are harnessing its power to transform the world of agriculture. As the adoption of our system expands, we envision a future where every farm, regardless of its size, operates based on intelligence from the field — increasing yields, reducing resource waste, and improving crop health."