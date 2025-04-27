The Israeli barbecue has changed the rules of the game

Ahead of the 77th Independence Day, the Israeli barbecue is undergoing a real transformation. If in the past the barbecue was the traditional event where all eyes were focused on the meat and the grill, this year it is a new and refreshing hosting experience. Designed barbecue tools, colorful aprons, and uniquely designed Bluetooth speakers are just some of the accessories that are taking barbecues to the next level - a designed, impressive, and inspiring hosting experience. Gentleman BBQ eight-piece suitcase set, NIS 249 (credit: PR)

The Israeli consumer aspires not only to quality food but also to an atmospheric experience that matches current trends. With designed seating areas, creative games like backgammon, and even music playing in the background, the barbecue this year is becoming a true consumer-social event. Every detail, from the fan to the tray, is designed in a way that upgrades the experience. Leatherman for camping and outdoor survival – NIS 845, available on the website and at Gentleman chain stores (credit: PR)

It is not just about the food, but about creating an atmosphere that combines modern design and a sense of community. The barbecues have become a national symbol that contains everything Israelis love: good food, joyful music, designed experiences, and lively conversations with friends and family. This combination expresses the Israeli values of creativity, freedom, and collaboration, and has turned the event into a consumer-social symphony where every detail is important - whether it is the cooking tools, the accessories, or even the sense of design that accompanies the entire hosting.

Airfry by Normande, available on the brand's website, in chains, and in select stores (credit: PR) Designed table for Independence Day with tableware from Naaman chain (credit: TAMI BAR SHAI)

The transformation in Independence Day barbecues highlights the current need of the Israeli consumer for functional design products that convey both beauty and comfort. This year's barbecues not only provide the food but also the atmosphere - the perfect combination for Independence Day celebrations.