Celebrating 77 with a $77 discount: Arkia's Independence Day offer for international flights

The Israeli airline Arkia is joining the celebrations for Israel’s 77th Independence Day with a special discount promotion – a $77 discount per passenger on a wide range of international destinations. The promotion, reflecting the festive age of the state, offers Israeli travelers an opportunity to save on their next vacation abroad.

The discount applies to round-trip flights, vacation packages, and organized tours to selected international destinations and will be valid for trips taking place until the end of October 2025. This means the promotion includes the upcoming summer season as well as the Tishrei holidays, both periods during which flight and vacation prices tend to be particularly high.

The company emphasizes that the promotion does not apply to flights to New York, flights to Eilat, or vacations within Israel. All other destinations – including popular locations in Europe, the Mediterranean Basin, and the Far East – are included in the festive promotion.

The promotion will be available for bookings starting today (April 27) at 4:00 PM and will run until May 3 (inclusive), through the company’s website and telephone reservation center. It is recommended to hurry and secure your spot, as the promotion is valid until stock runs out.

Air Haifa is also launching a promotion, offering a 30% discount on all company flights during the month of May. The promotion is valid until Monday, April 28, at midnight, by entering the coupon code MAY30 when booking on the company’s website. Air Haifa airplane (credit: Amit Agranov)

Additionally, during May, Air Haifa is offering a variety of daily flights at especially attractive prices: Starting from $59 to Cyprus, from $99 to Athens, and starting from NIS 179 to Eilat.

The prices are for one-way flights and before the coupon discount (the discount applies to the flight component only and does not include airport taxes). The coupon is valid for all company flights during May and for all destinations: Eilat, Larnaca, and Athens.