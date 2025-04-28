Is it possible to barbecue without leaving the house? Absolutely

Independence Day, the national meat holiday, has over the years become a time for picnics, barbecues in parks, and smoking grills under the open sky. But an interesting change has been happening in recent years: More and more families are choosing to celebrate the holiday at home. Not due to constraints, but as a conscious choice – convenience, cleanliness, a calm family atmosphere, and sometimes also due to weather conditions or crowding in the parks.

The shift to home celebrations raises a question – is it possible to maintain a quality "al ha-esh" (barbecue) experience without going outside? The answer is yes – and more than that: With the right tools, the home celebration can be just as tasty and festive as the traditional picnic. Outdoor kitchen by FOGHER, imported by NYGA CHEF FOR HOME (credit: PR)

Home grill – even for those without a yard

In the past decade, advanced devices have entered the home market that allow for enjoying a quality grill even indoors. These are closed electric grills that allow grilling meats, vegetables, and fish at high temperatures, without lighting an open flame and without generating smoke that fills the kitchen.

Certain models also include smart temperature control, hot air frying technology, and internal thermometers for precise cooking of cuts, such as the popular Ninja Grill devices. The result is a real grill – without the need to go out to the garden, light charcoal, or deal with outdoor conditions. This way you can serve juicy steaks, skewers, kebabs, roasted corn, and grilled vegetables – straight from the kitchen.

Solutions for those who still want to go outside

Alongside the indoor grills, there are also dedicated electric grills for outdoor use, which operate without gas or charcoal but allow smoking, grilling, and hot air frying. These devices are suitable for balconies, private gardens, and even shared spaces, and allow enjoying smoky flavors without an open flame and without needing to manage a campfire.

Home electric ovens (taboonim) are another solution that has gained popularity recently. These devices reach particularly high temperatures – usually above 350 degrees – and are capable of preparing pizzas, focaccias, roasted vegetables, and whole fish quickly and accurately. For families hosting on Independence Day, this is a culinary attraction that is no less impressive than traditional "al ha-esh" hosting. Ninja indoor grill, model EG203, by Sarig, the official importer, with a Hebrew display panel (credit: Sarig)

Cutting, precision, and preparation in advance

Beyond the grilling devices themselves, it’s also important to pay attention to the small details that make the difference – especially to cutting and preparation accessories. Working with quality knives allows precise cutting of meats and vegetables, easy cleaning of cuts, and aesthetic plating of dishes for the holiday table.

Manufacturers like Ninja offer series of professional German knives suitable for the home kitchen – with an emphasis on balance, constant sharpness (thanks to the sharpener that comes with them), and long-term durability. It might not seem like a central item, but it’s very significant for anyone who cooks and hosts.

And for those looking for flexible solutions also in the field or at a picnic – the new cordless device series from Morphy Richards provides an elegant solution. Among other things, you can find a powerful stick blender (200W) that operates on a rechargeable battery and comes with a variety of accessories: A whisk, a mixing cup, a glass chopping container, and a chopping blade. All parts are easily detachable for cleaning, and the device is ideal for use anywhere – at home, outside, on the kitchen island, or even in a field kitchen. This is a real upgrade for anyone who loves precise cooking even beyond the kitchen walls. Cordless rechargeable stick blender with accessories by the Morphy Richards brand, NIS 299 (credit: Sarig)

Also vegans around the table

It’s important to remember that even those who do not consume meat can enjoy the home grilling experience. Vegetables like eggplant, zucchini, corn, sweet potatoes, and tomatoes integrate excellently on the grill or in the taboon, and in recent years there is also a wide variety of meat substitutes that respond well to grilling.

Independence Day has become a holiday of food, not just a holiday of meat – and the advanced devices make it possible to adapt the dishes to every taste and preference. Knife sets with sharpener by the Ninja brand (credit: Sarig)

Whether it’s an urban apartment kitchen, a small balcony, or a large yard – today you no longer need to leave the house to enjoy a festive, clean, and tasty "al ha-esh" experience. With the right combination of electric cooking devices, quality knives, and advance preparation – it’s possible to turn Independence Day into an intimate, family-oriented, and especially delicious holiday, without standing in line at the park or dealing with smoke in the eyes.