Price Alarm: One of the rare times you can add designer clothes to your cart

Tradition is tradition. H&M continues what has become an unwritten rule in the books of fashion chains in recent years, as collaborations with top designers are given a place of honor among the racks of fast fashion brands. The beloved Swedish house teams up for the first time with Polish fashion designer Magda Butrym in a collection that managed to sweep us off our feet properly. Everything we were looking for in the transitional season and wedding season, and beyond — in a hysterical combination of high fashion with a daily wardrobe.

For those to whom the name "Magda Butrym" does not sound familiar, it's understandable. The prestigious label under her direction has created its own concept of unique femininity, redefining the artistic aspect of fashion design and creating a contemporary vision of tender romance, which quickly became a favorite among fashionistas worldwide. Butrym connects the past, her European roots, with the future, and advocates for minimalism with sexiness, strength with sensitivity, usually marked by what has become her personal trademark — roses flooding most of the brand's pieces in various textures and with maximum respect for high-quality fabrics.

Maxi-length spaghetti strap dress – NIS 549 (credit: H&M PR) T-shirt – NIS 229, silk scarf – NIS 499, leggings – NIS 349 (credit: H&M PR)

In the new collaboration, success is recorded in turning Butrym’s high style into an accessible (and wearable) shopping cart, including the light European touch, with pieces suitable both for glamorous events and for Friday morning coffee with the girls. If you ask us, it’s very hard to pick just one specific item we fell for — it really is a tough task. From dramatic dresses with cups adorned with statement roses, to a tailored black set including an oversized blazer with high wear potential, to bright red tracksuits, a short denim corset, heeled sandals with detailing that nods to the designer’s signature, two types of swimsuits, and even a scrunchie printed in the pattern that wraps much of the rest of the line.

Scrunchie, NIS 109 (credit: H&M PR) Tights – NIS 109, leather heeled sandals – NIS 699 (credit: H&M PR) Bodysuit with cut-out, NIS 299 (credit: H&M PR)

A print of red roses on a black base stars on leggings, an oversized bomber jacket, a bodysuit, a T-shirt, and a scarf. The standout colors, the flattering cuts, and the accessories that include, among other things, knitted bags and jewelry (we swooned over a pair of dangling earrings full of hysterical bling-bling with a pearl at the end) that turn every outfit into a statement. In short, a sophisticated and powerful connection that feels like Fashion Week, just without the need to book a flight — one that especially speaks to women who are not afraid to stand out and, above all, at prices that allow you to go wild without unnecessary guilt.

Half-body collar dress with rose embellishment – NIS 449 (similar collar top – NIS 229) (credit: H&M PR) Maxi skirt, NIS 349 (credit: H&M PR) Drop earrings with faux gemstones, NIS 299 (credit: H&M PR)

At the launch event at The Chapel at the Jaffa Hotel, local celebrities arrived dressed in the collection’s clothes, each demonstrating in her own way how to do it right, among them: Anna Aronov, Dar Zuzovsky, Sapir Avisror, Libar Balilti, Jenny Chervoney, and Dana Grotsky. The flower concept flooded the location, decorated by artist Omer Giloni who specializes in event decor and motif-based flower designs. And to the main point! You will be able to find the collection starting 28.4 on the online site and at the H&M Azrieli Tel Aviv branch.