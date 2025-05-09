Restorative face cream for dry, damaged, or sensitive skin

The ULTRA FACIAL BARRIER BALM stick, with a formula that quickly absorbs into the skin, reduces dryness, and helps restore damaged or sensitive skin.

The formula provides essential moisture to dry and flaky skin, keeping the skin soft and healthy-looking. Moreover, the balm helps renew the skin barrier, ensuring that the skin remains protected and hydrated for a long time, while guarding against harmful external effects such as wind, cold, and pollution.

Additionally, the stick’s formula is enriched with active ingredients such as glycoproteins (proteins), squalane (a component that provides fat to the skin), and ceramides, which are known for their beneficial properties in improving moisture levels and strengthening the skin structure.

The balm easily glides on the skin and does not leave white marks, making it ideal for use during the day, even in situations where immediate hydration is needed.

Price: NIS 181

Where: In Kiehl's stores across the country, in selected Super-Pharm branches, and on the website