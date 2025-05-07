Will this smartphone end the era of cameras? Vivo introduces the X200 Ultra

The Chinese manufacturer Vivo has announced the X200 Ultra, a new flagship device that attempts to make an ambitious claim: maybe, just maybe, you don't need to carry a camera anymore. At least, not always. The idea is simple – three rear cameras with impressive sensors, two chipsets handling image processing, and a set of accessories designed to elevate the photography experience to what Vivo defines as "professional." In practice, it's a smartphone that tries not only to take good pictures but to look like a proper photography tool. And that doesn't happen often.

Inside the device hides one of the most powerful technical specifications on the market: a Snapdragon 8 Elite processor, up to 16GB of RAM, storage up to 1TB, a 6.82-inch OLED display, and 90W wired charging (or 40W wireless charging, if you're into that). It's also water- and dust-resistant, of course, and comes in silver, red, or black. With a price range between 6,499 to 7,999 yuan (approximately 890-1,100 USD), depending on how much memory you need and how much space for RAW formats.

On the back of the device, you'll find a pair of 50-megapixel Sony sensors – one wide (14mm) and one suitable for portraits (35mm), both with optical image stabilization. Joining them is a 200-megapixel telephoto camera from Samsung, with an 85mm lens and optical zoom, which also includes a macro mode. All the cameras can shoot 4K video at up to 120 frames per second, with two chips developed by Vivo working behind the scenes – one for real-time RAW processing and the other for post-production, color correction, and filters. There's also a 50-megapixel front-facing selfie camera, in case anyone was wondering.

A Zeiss telephoto lens that increases the optical zoom from 3.7x to 8.7x (credit: Vivo, official site)

The truly interesting – and perhaps controversial – part is the accompanying photography kit, the Photographer Kit (a dedicated cover that attaches to the device). It includes a grip handle with a dedicated recording button, a physical control dial, zoom control, an additional 2,300mAh battery, and even a Zeiss telephoto lens that increases the optical zoom from 3.7x to 8.7x. Sounds serious, but at this stage, it's unclear how practical or convenient all of this will be for everyday use. The final weight of the device with all the accessories hasn't been published either.

So, is this a replacement for a camera? It depends on who you ask. The sensors, despite the resolution, are relatively small compared to what's standard in DSLR or mirrorless cameras, and low-light performance will likely not surprise those accustomed to real lenses. On the other hand, for users looking for something in between – a regular phone and a dedicated camera – this could be an interesting alternative, even if far from perfect. Vivo, in the meantime, is taking another step in trying to put the world of heavy photography into your pocket.