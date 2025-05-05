7 years already: 20,000 IDF soldiers Trained for free at Holmes Place

In this challenging period for IDF soldiers, the Holmes Place network continues its tradition of supporting soldiers and renews its offer of free entry to the network's clubs on weekends. The leading fitness and sports club network in Israel offers combat soldiers the opportunity to train, refresh, and use the club facilities for free, continuing this benefit for the seventh consecutive year.

Network data shows that over the past seven years, more than 20,000 IDF soldiers have benefited from the offer, and since the outbreak of the Iron Sword War on October 7, 2023, there has been a more than 20% increase in the number of combat soldiers using the benefit at Holmes Place clubs on weekends across the country.

Keren Shtevy, CEO of Holmes Place Group, explains the importance the network places on the initiative: "We are proud and excited every time we see combat soldiers taking advantage of the benefit and visiting Holmes Place and Go Active clubs on weekends across the country. This is our way of honoring the service of IDF soldiers, and we are happy to continue offering them the benefit and invite them to come train and refresh at our clubs for free on weekends."

Keren Shtevy, CEO of Holmes Place Group (credit: YONI REIF)

How to Enjoy the Benefit?

The benefit is available only to combat soldiers and allows free entry to all Holmes Place and Go Active clubs across the country on Fridays and Saturdays. To redeem the benefit, soldiers must present their fighter ID upon entering the club.