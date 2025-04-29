Portugal Golden Visa as the best alternative after shutting down Spanish Golden Visa program

In recent years, the Spanish Golden Visa has been one of the most popular residency by investment programs in Europe. However, in 2024, Spain announced the suspension of the program, leaving many investors looking for alternative options to secure a European residence permit. For those considering their next move, Portugal’s Golden Visa stands out as an ideal solution.

Zlata Erlach, Head of the Austrian office, Caribbean Investment Programs Expert at Immigrant Invest, explores attractive residency options under the Portugal Golden Visa.

What is Portugal Golden Visa?

Portugal’s Golden Visa is a residency by investment program that allows non-EU citizens to obtain a residence permit in Portugal by making a qualifying investment. This residence permit allows individuals and their families to live, work, and study in Portugal while enjoying the benefits of being part of the European Union.

Investors can benefit from a range of investment options, such as fund units, culture support, business development, and job creation, making it an appealing choice for those seeking a route to long-term residency in Europe.

10 Benefits of Residence in Portugal

Portugal’s Golden Visa offers numerous advantages for investors and their families. Here are the top 10 benefits.

Visa-free travel within the Schengen Area . Holders of a Portuguese residence permit can travel freely across all 29 Schengen Zone countries without the need for a visa. Path to citizenship . After five years of holding the Golden Visa, investors and their families can apply for Portuguese citizenship, which grants full rights in Portugal and the EU. High quality of life . Portugal is known for its exceptional living standards, safety, and low cost of living compared to other Western European countries. Great healthcare system . Portugal offers access to high-quality public and private healthcare services, ensuring the well-being of its residents. Stable political environment . Portugal is a stable democracy with a pro-business government, making it a safe environment for investors. Strong economy . Portugal’s economy has shown consistent growth, providing a solid foundation for investments and business operations. Beautiful climate . Portugal enjoys a Mediterranean climate, with mild winters and warm summers, making it a desirable location for those seeking year-round comfort. Family-friendly . The Golden Visa program allows investors to include their spouse, children, and even parents in the residency application, making it an excellent option for families. Access to European markets . Portugal’s strategic location offers easy access to European markets, ideal for business owners and entrepreneurs. Citizenship without relinquishing your current nationality . Portugal allows dual citizenship, so investors can retain their original nationality while benefiting from Portuguese citizenship. They become eligible to apply for citizenship five years after submitting their Golden Visa application.

Investment Routes and Requirements

Portugal’s Golden Visa offers several investment options, each with its own requirements. Here are the main investment routes:

Cultural investment . Investors can also choose to make a donation of at least €250,000 to projects that support the preservation of Portuguese culture. Fund investment . Investors can choose to invest in approved Portuguese investment funds. The minimum required investment for this route is €500,000, and the funds must be allocated in projects that benefit the Portuguese economy, such as business development or scientific research. Job creation . Investors may qualify by creating jobs in Portugal. To do so, they must create at least 10 full-time jobs for Portuguese citizens. This option is especially popular among those looking to start or expand a business in the country. Scientific and Technological Investment . Another route involves investing in scientific research or technological innovation. A minimum of €500,000 must be invested in projects that focus on scientific advancement or research and development. Business investment . An investment of at least €500,000 into a Portuguese company and creating 5 jobs.

In the case of the investment fund option, the investor is required to maintain their investment for a minimum period of five years.

How to Apply for Portuguese Residence by Investment

The process of obtaining a Portuguese residence permit through the Golden Visa program is relatively straightforward. Here’s how it works:

Step 1. Choose your investment. First, you need to choose from one of the qualifying investment options. These include fund units purchase, creating jobs, or investing in culture and scientific research, among other options.

Step 2. Submit your application. Once the investment is made, you can submit your Golden Visa application to the Portuguese Immigration Authorities. The application requires documents such as proof of investment, background checks, and evidence of financial stability.

Step 3. Residence approval. After submitting your application, the authorities will assess it, and if everything is in order, they will approve your residence permit. This process usually takes around six months.

Step 4. Obtain your residence card. After approval, you will receive your residence card, allowing you to live and travel within the EU. You must renew the card every two years, provided you meet the program’s requirements.

Can I Get Portuguese Citizenship with the Golden Visa?

Yes, the Portugal Golden Visa can eventually lead to citizenship. Investors and their families can apply for Portuguese citizenship after five years of holding the Golden Visa, provided they meet certain conditions. These include having a minimum stay of seven days in Portugal during the first year, followed by 14 days during each subsequent two-year period.

Also, applicants must show basic knowledge of the Portuguese language and pass a background check.

The process of obtaining citizenship after the Golden Visa is straightforward and doesn’t require you to give up your original nationality, as Portugal allows dual citizenship.

Conclusion

In light of the recent shutdown of the Spanish Golden Visa program, Portugal’s Golden Visa offers an excellent alternative for investors looking for a secure, flexible, and attractive pathway to European residency. With its wide range of investment options, beneficial tax regime, high quality of life, and eventual path to citizenship, Portugal remains a top choice for those seeking long-term opportunities in Europe.

This article was written In cooperation with Immigrant Invest