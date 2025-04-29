Tradition and barbecue: 4 perfect sites to celebrate Israel’s 77th Independence Day

Israel’s 77th Independence Day is just around the corner, and Israelis are beginning to plan their traditional trips and festive barbecues. This year, after a challenging period, the connection to Zionist heritage and the landscapes of the land holds special significance. The Government Tourism Company, the executive arm of the Tourism Ministries and Heritage, offers a variety of sites and attractions combining breathtaking nature, moving history, and a festive atmosphere.

From Switzerland Forest in Tiberias to the Ancient Katzrin Park, these are the places that will make your Independence Day an unforgettable experience, with diverse attractions for the whole family. Switzerland Forest (credit: Yaakov Shkolnik, JNF)

Switzerland Forest – A Northern Natural Gem with a Stunning View

Switzerland Forest, stretching across about 3,000 dunams (approx. 740 acres) north of Tiberias on the slopes of the Poria Plateau, is a perfect destination for a family trip on Independence Day. The forest, planted thanks to donations from Swiss Jewry (hence its name), has become an impressive natural and scenic landmark. Visitors can access the forest through three main entrances: Two from Tiberias (via Sapir Boulevard and KKL Street), and one from the south, near the Poria Hostel.

The forest offers a variety of impressive attractions. Among them, you can enjoy the Observation Terrace, a relatively new suspended platform opened in 2022, offering breathtaking views of the Sea of Galilee, the Golan Heights, the Jordan Valley, and Mount Hermon. Hiking enthusiasts can delight in Section 9 of the Israel National Trail, which crosses the forest – one of the most beautiful segments of the national route, offering a moderate hiking level.

For those who wish to stay overnight, Switzerland Forest offers an excellent campsite with private tents, picnic tables, water taps, and bonfire circles, with easy access by private vehicle and free of charge. Cycling enthusiasts will find an impressive network of trails of varying difficulty levels, from family-friendly routes to challenges for experienced riders. In addition, visitors can enjoy a sculpture garden and promenades along the cliff and near the Sapir Entrance, featuring impressive sculptures, seating areas, and stunning viewpoints.

Entry to the forest and the overnight campsite is free of charge, making it a perfect destination for families on Independence Day. Katzrin Park (credit: Ariel Manor)

Independence Day Celebration at Ancient Katzrin Park – A Special Event for the Whole Family

After reopening for the first time since October 2023 during the “Sounds of the Basalt” festival over Passover, the Ancient Katzrin Park continues its tradition of special events.On Thursday, Independence Day (May 1st), between 11:00 AM and 2:00 PM, the park will host a festive morning filled with experiential activities for the whole family. Visitors will enjoy special creative and play areas for children and a captivating musical performance by Alma Zohar with the show "Pele" (“Wonder”), all in an exciting Israeli atmosphere wrapped in blue and white.

Entrance to the event is free, allowing the entire family to enjoy a true celebration on Independence Day. Naharayim (credit: Government Tourism Company)

The Historic Naharayim Site – A View Across the Border

After being closed for a year, the historic Naharayim Site has reopened and now offers visitors a fascinating cross-border tour. The site, located at the confluence of the Jordan and Yarmouk Rivers, holds unique historical and geographical significance.

The site's observation point offers a magnificent view of the Jordanian Kingdom and the Yarmouk River flowing below. The site serves as a living testament to regional cooperation in water and energy fields and attracts thousands of visitors each year.

To enhance visitors' comfort, new shading structures have recently been installed to provide shelter from the sun. This is a great opportunity to visit the site and support tourism in the northern region, whose importance is especially great at this time. Hannah Szenes House (credit: Niv Rosenblatt)

The Hannah Szenes House at Kibbutz Sdot Yam – Israeli Heroism Heritage

For those seeking to connect with Zionist heritage and the heroism stories of the pre-state era, the Hannah Szenes House at Kibbutz Sdot Yam is a perfect place to visit on Independence Day.

Hannah Szenes, the parachutist and poet born in Hungary in 1921, immigrated to the Land of Israel as an enthusiastic Zionist, studied at the agricultural school in Nahalal, and joined Kibbutz Sdot Yam in 1941. In the midst of the Holocaust, she embarked on a rescue mission as part of a group of parachutists from the Yishuv. Upon crossing the border into Hungary, she was captured, tortured, and executed at the age of only 23. Her legacy includes a fascinating diary, many letters, a play, and about 40 moving poems, including "Eli, Eli," "Blessed is the Match," and "A Voice Called, and I Went."

The memorial center includes an exhibition featuring quotes from her diary, her famous poems, and the life stories of the six other parachutists who were murdered during their missions. There is also a monument brought from the cemetery in Budapest. A visit to the site takes about an hour, and tailored activities are offered for school groups.

Elad Arnfeld, CEO of the Government Tourism Company, summarizes the significance of traveling on this year's Independence Day: "On the 77th Independence Day of the State of Israel, local tourism is growing and being revitalized. It is a wonderful opportunity to go out and discover the sites of the land, composed of moving history and unique attractions. Going out into nature and visiting various sites at this time is incredibly important, as it also represents a renewed connection to our heritage and to the tremendous forces that enable us to continue developing as a nation. I invite you to go out and experience the land, to connect to history, nature, and the national spirit."