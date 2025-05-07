Ein Kerem Tower: A new project combining past and future in Jerusalem

At the meeting point between the Jerusalem Hills, the Jerusalem Forest, and the Kiryat Yovel neighborhood – near the village of Ein Kerem – one of the city's most prominent architectural ventures is expected to rise: “Ein Kerem Tower,” a unique residential tower that will reach a height of approximately 170 meters and include 40 floors and 240 housing units. The tower is being designed by world-renowned architects Gordon Gill and Adrian Smith, in collaboration with architect Yigal Levy’s SYL Studio. Together, they aim to create a new architectural language – one that connects traditional Jerusalem stone with international and technological innovation.

The tower will rise along the light rail line (the Red Line), near Mount Herzl Station, and at its base already operates a large park-and-ride parking lot, which will integrate with Jerusalem’s urban vision for densification along public transportation corridors. The goal of this vision: To stop negative migration, attract a young population, and strengthen the city’s economy – without harming green spaces and historic areas of the city. This is a comprehensive approach that has led urban planning policy in recent years: Preserving green lungs and focusing on dense construction in accessible hubs, especially along the light rail route.

The tower is planned to combine natural stone facades with modern glass walls. The side facing the valley will be wrapped in transparent glass, while the side facing the city will be clad in Jerusalem stone. “This combination not only strengthens the integration with the landscape but also improves adaptation to the local climate conditions,” explains Gordon Gill. According to him, this is an aesthetic, functional, and emotional solution all at once.

The project was designed with great sensitivity to its surroundings. The tower is located hundreds of meters away from national sites such as Mount Herzl and Yad Vashem, and it casts no shadow on them nor disrupts sightlines from them. The planning of height, shadows, wind directions, and views was carefully considered – out of commitment to the urban landscape and national heritage. Its precise location was chosen after topographic analysis and numerous simulations, so that it could exist in harmony with its environment and not as an antithesis to it.

One of the special aspects of the project is the size and quality of the public space it creates. The terraced base of the tower includes podium floors that contain commercial, cultural, employment, and community spaces. The entrance to the complex was designed as an open urban plaza, facing the views of the Jerusalem Forest.

A wide staircase descending downward allows for easy pedestrian passage between Ein Kerem Street and Kiryat Yovel Street and includes public seating tribunes. In this way, the tower becomes part of an open urban system – connecting neighborhoods and inviting active public use. The open space was not created as a marginal addition but as a central component of the design – one that encourages lingering, social activity, and a sense of community. About 6 dunams of the complex’s area are dedicated to open public space, and about 4,000 square meters are designated for public buildings. In addition, a new innovative cultural center is planned next to the project, as well as a luxury hotel – which will provide services to tourists and guests and contribute to the development of the local economy. The hotel is expected to add hundreds of new jobs and strengthen the area's status as a leading cultural and tourist destination. Ein Kerem Tower (credit: Rendering by AS + GG)

The project's proximity to the light rail station enables direct and convenient access from nearby neighborhoods and the city center. A large park-and-ride parking lot is planned next to it, as part of sustainable transportation thinking. The transportation planning is intended to improve connectivity in the city and prevent unnecessary traffic congestion – while encouraging walking and the use of public transportation.

High-rise construction near public transportation is not only an environmental solution but also a means to reduce social gaps in the city. When residents can reach work, services, and cultural centers without a private vehicle – the city benefits from healthier and more sustainable urban functioning. Ein Kerem Tower (credit: Rendering by AS + GG)

The project is part of a comprehensive policy by the Jerusalem Municipality to add about 500 towers in the coming years along light rail lines. The goal of this initiative is not only to provide housing solutions but also to strengthen the economy, improve services, and ensure a high-quality urban living experience. “We need to think differently about the future of the city,” says architect Yigal Levy. “In order to preserve Jerusalem as we love it – we must allow it to develop and rise in the right places. Only in this way can we protect what truly matters – nature, history, and public space.” According to him, Ein Kerem Tower demonstrates how smart planning can serve the broader public and not just the building's residents.

Ein Kerem Tower is much more than a tower. It represents a new approach to the city: An approach that seeks to combine old and new, traditional and urban, public and private. This is a project born from the understanding that Jerusalem’s glorious history should serve its future – not stop it. “The building is what you see – but the urban experience is created by the public space around it,” concludes Gordon Gill. “We believe that Jerusalem can remain true to itself – while moving forward.” In his words, he seeks to remind us that this is not just about architecture – but about a worldview.