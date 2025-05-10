Working from home? The small items that will upgrade the experience

Working from home has become a reality for many since the COVID-19 crisis, and if you’re looking to upgrade your work environment, there are plenty of products that can make your day more pleasant, efficient, and impressive.

Pocket-size photo printer

How much space do you really need to capture moments? Here's proof that it's not much. Canon is launching a mini camera-printer that takes up just a tiny corner in your home office and gives a lot in return.

The device is equipped with a selfie mirror and ring light that will make you look like an influencer, produces waterproof pocket-sized prints, and offers a live view through a dedicated app. Bluetooth and Wi-Fi connections allow direct printing from your phone—all in a small box that fits right in on your busy desk. Price: NIS 479, available at Kravitz stores.

Canon's mini camera-printer (credit: Kravitz, PR)

Compact home cinema

Your presentation deserves a screen bigger than a laptop. This small mobile projector, at an incredibly reasonable price, turns your smartphone into a personal projection machine and your office wall into a private lecture hall.

The device, measuring 20.3 x 12.5 x 20.4 cm, lets you project presentations, data, and videos directly from your smartphone onto the wall—no cables, no complications, and no added weight to your bag. An ideal solution for those wanting to impress in meetings. Price: NIS 70, available at Flying Tiger Copenhagen stores. Flying Tiger Copenhagen's compact home cinema (credit: Flying Tiger Copenhagen)

A paradise for your tired back

Take ten minutes for a pampering massage exactly when your back screams in pain after hours in front of the screen. The SHIATSU MAX massage seat by HoMedics, offered by Dr. Gav, combines an infrared heating system with 14 diverse massage programs—shiatsu, rolling, spot massage, and vibration.

The four massage heads reach every sore spot in your back and shoulders, with an option to focus on a specific point. The seat fits any chair and ensures your workday won’t end in SOS calls from your spine. Price: NIS 1,490, available at Dr. Gav stores and website. The SHIATSU MAX massage seat by HoMedics (credit: PR)

A secret weapon for multitaskers

Who needs two desks when one smart one will do? The Roche Bobois side table with charging is like a personal assistant that adapts to your needs. In your home office, it raises and lowers the top surface at the push of a button, transforming from a workspace to a coffee table and back, cleverly integrating wireless charging for devices.

The minimalist, clean design masks the tech sophistication inside, while the use of quality materials and a luxurious finish seals the deal. Price: from NIS 12,925, available at Pietro Hecht. The Roche Bobois side table with charging (credit: PR abroad, ROCHE BOBOIS)

The wireless control center

Imagine a world without cable chaos on your desk. ANKER's 3-in-1 multi-purpose charging cube is like a miniature charging station that manages all your electronic devices in the home office at once. Officially certified by Apple, the product allows simultaneous charging of iPhone, AirPods, and Apple Watch—all on one compact surface.

The strong magnet clings to your iPhone like a shadow, and the MultiProtect safety system ensures protection against short-circuits, overheating, or any other potential malfunction. Ideal for those who love order and peace of mind in their workspace. Price: NIS 649, available at Hamilton’s website and authorized retailers. ANKER's 3-in-1 multi-purpose charging cube (credit: ANKER)

The mini factory on your desk

Turn abstract ideas into tangible reality without leaving your workspace. The FLASH FORGE ADVENTURER-5M PRO 3D printer is a tiny beast that prints at 600 mm per second—fast enough to turn a simple sketch into a physical prototype.

With a quiet operation of just 50 decibels, it blends into your desk environment without disturbing the room. Suitable for all common materials on the market. Price: NIS 3,499, available in electronics store chains and at the Mahsanei Hashmal website. The FLASH FORGE ADVENTURER-5M PRO 3D printer (credit: Mahsanei Hashmal)

Raise your gaze, straighten your back

When stiff necks and back pain become regular guests in your home office, it's time for a change in perspective. The LAMICALL LN09-Gray laptop stand is a substitute for a physical therapy session. With 90-degree adjustability and four working modes, it raises your laptop to eye level and enables flattering video calls (say goodbye to double-chin shots!).

The stand supports laptops from 10 to 17.3 inches, is easy to carry, and comes with special pads that prevent slipping and scratches. A relatively small investment that your back will thank you for in the future. Price: NIS 279, available at Olam Hakolnoa Vehahashmal chain. The LAMICALL LN09-Gray laptop stand (credit: PR)

A smart watch—literally

QLOCKTWO clocks present an innovative way of measuring time in the home office, with a stunning design that displays the time in words through an illuminated letter grid, without hands or digits. The clocks, created by artists Marco Biegert and Andreas Funk, combine unique design with smart technology, including automatic phone synchronization for daylight saving time.