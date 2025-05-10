The skincare brand Lierac Paris is launching a new series for acne treatment: the Anti-Acne Protocol, which offers a powerful skincare experience and combines pure and natural active ingredients, carefully selected for their rapid and proven effects. The series offers a full treatment protocol and a comprehensive solution for skin blemishes, combining an immediate solution for quick treatment of pimples with a long-term solution for ongoing improvement in the appearance of the skin.

The series is based on natural-origin ingredients, free of fragrance and artificial additives, and promises particularly high-quality treatment. Suitable for all skin types prone to pimples, shine, and scars. The Anti-Acne Protocol uses pure and plant-based ingredients to maintain the skin’s delicate balance while providing targeted treatment for blemishes:

Pure Salicylic Acid (99%): This acid, in the correct and precise dosage, disinfects and purifies the skin, alleviates pimples, opens pores, and promotes cell renewal. Its effectiveness is well known and has been tested by dermatologists worldwide.

Zinc Gluconate: A natural ingredient that helps regulate sebum production in the skin, reduce oiliness and redness, and improve the skin's healing processes.

Fruit Acids (AHAs): A combination of glycolic and lactic acids that removes dead cells, renews the skin, and gives it a radiant and balanced appearance.

The protocol series includes two products for short-term and long-term treatment:

1. Immediate Solution – Stop Spots Solution

A fast local SOS treatment for blemishes, with a unique dual-phase texture that dries pimples from the first night. Intended for immediate relief and treatment of pimples.

2. Long-Term Solution – Peeling

A gentle daily peeling that cleanses the skin, absorbs excess oil, and reduces redness and scars. The formula is rich in fruit acids that renew skin cells and improve its texture.

Price: NIS 139–169

Where: On the Lierac Israel website and at Lierac Paris licensed beauticians and doctors