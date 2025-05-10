Lightweight and non-sticky: AVENE's new sunscreen lotion

The French dermo-cosmetic brand AVENE is launching two new protective products from the ULTRA series, offering broad sun protection and defense against blue light radiation, with a lightweight texture that absorbs quickly.

AVENE Ultra Protection Lotion SPF 50 invisible 100% is a sunscreen lotion for normal to combination skin with an especially light texture for the face and neck. It provides protection from UVA and UVB rays and helps shield the skin from blue light radiation, which causes pigmentation and skin aging. Additionally, it gives the skin an immediate matte appearance, making it an excellent makeup base.

The formula is characterized by an ultra-light texture that is not felt on the skin, non-sticky, and fragrance-free. Suitable for sensitive skin, hypoallergenic.

Recommended retail price: NIS 129.90

Where to buy? AVENE products are available at drugstore chains and private pharmacies.

The sun protection products, including the new ones, are available at a 25% discount at Super-Pharm until May 20.