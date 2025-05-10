EasyJet thinks ahead: Opens ticket sales for spring 2026 from Israel

EasyJet is putting flights for spring 2026 (next year) on sale, and will offer more than 138,000 flights between March 23 and June 14, 2026.

EasyJet opened for sale its flight schedule for spring 2026, giving customers more options to book vacations for next year.

The British low-cost airline will operate thousands of flights to 160 destinations worldwide, including 107 destinations across Europe, North Africa, and the Middle East from the UK. Millions of seats on more than 138,000 flights between March 23 and June 14, 2026 are now available for booking across the entire EasyJet network.

Starting from June 1, 2025, EasyJet will resume flights from Israel to the destinations London (Luton), Amsterdam, Berlin, Basel, Geneva, and Milan.

As a reminder, EasyJet canceled in April 2024 thousands of flights for Israelis who had purchased tickets for the summer and the Tishrei holidays of the previous year. Then came the war, and the airline continued to suspend its operations until January this year – when it announced its return to operations in Israel on June 1 of this year.

“We are very pleased to release today our flight schedule for spring 2026, so that our customers can book tickets early and enjoy low fares on thousands of spring holiday flights,” said Ali Gayward, EasyJet’s UK Country Manager.

Under normal circumstances, EasyJet operates flights from Israel to the destinations: London, Amsterdam, Milan, Paris, Basel, Berlin, Manchester, Nice, Berlin, and Geneva. However, currently the airline will only fly to London (Luton), Amsterdam, Berlin, Basel, Geneva, and Milan.