KIPRUN, the professional running brand of DECATHLON, launches a new branding

KIPRUN, the professional running brand of DECATHLON, is proud to present its new branding, as part of another step toward the forefront of innovation. With the signing of runner Jimmy Gressier, who was recently crowned European Half Marathon Champion in the city of Leuven, Belgium, where he crossed the finish line in just 59:45 minutes, Gressier joins prominent names such as Paul Chelimo and Mélina Robert-Michon, who represent the brand, positioning it as a key player in the global running arena.

At a press conference attended by Olympic runners Paul Chelimo and Mélina Robert-Michon, held in Paris, the brand's new visual identity was presented—a new logo in the form of the letter K only, symbolizing the brand's spirit “Keep Running.” The design of the letter is inspired by starting blocks on a running track and reflects KIPRUN’s commitment to pushing every runner forward, on every track and toward every goal.

This coming July (2025), KIPRUN will launch a new clothing collection developed in collaboration with the Danish studio OBVIOUS. The clothing will be designed using artificial intelligence to create unique patterns, ensuring that no two items are the same—just as every runner is unique and special. The collection is based on professional apparel for elite runners and the brand’s 42 HOUSE group, a unique project in Kenya, Africa, that combines sports, education, and personal support, opening doors for professional runners from around the world. The collection will launch across Europe this coming summer. It is intended to accompany each runner’s personal journey as part of a shared experience.

Additionally, KIPRUN presents KIPX—a new running shoe with a unique and first-of-its-kind patent, produced without the use of glue. This is a groundbreaking environmental innovation that allows for full recyclability of the shoe, alongside a production process that emits 26% less carbon dioxide and increases product durability—without compromising performance.

Eran Meir, Commercial Director of Decathlon Israel: “We are focused on developing the running sector in Israel and are committed to improving the running experience and performance of runners in the country. We will focus on launching innovative running shoes that enable the highest performance across different running distances. It is important to note that the design and development of KIPRUN shoes and apparel is done in collaboration with the best runners in the world, and we maintain an affordable price to allow runners of all levels to enjoy uncompromising innovation and quality.”