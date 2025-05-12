Attractions and summer camp: The hotel trying to bring the Black Forest to the north

Planning to fly abroad this summer for a family vacation? The Galilion Hotel in the Upper Galilee has plans for you. Similar to popular tourist areas around the world, such as the “Black Forest” in Germany, the hotel is launching a unique vacation that combines content and benefits for a wide range of attractions and excursions for hotel guests, under the name: Summer Camp.

The hotel, located in the heart of the pastoral landscapes of the Galilee, is launching a vacation that integrates the beautiful scenery, fast-flowing streams, heritage, museums, agriculture, hikes, and attractions—for a family vacation experience designed for both children and adults. This is a summer program for the whole family, and this year’s theme is: “Around the World in 80 Days,” which includes content and activities about different countries, continents, and cultures, featuring spectacular shows, creative activities, fascinating workshops, nature experiences in the Upper Galilee and the Golan Heights, culinary experiences, and more.

The Summer Camp will offer a wide range of summer activities for all ages: Children will enjoy an imaginative journey around the world, including outings from the hotel to attractions in the north of the country, nature hikes in the Galilee, and outdoor activities. Parents will enjoy wine tastings, a wine workshop, a culinary journey with the hotel’s chef, workshops, and more.

The content includes, among other things: An exhilarating capoeira workshop inspired by the streets of Brazil, a juggling and acrobatics circus, nature hikes among the streams and magical sites of northern Israel, creative and cooking workshops for children, yoga and Pilates sessions facing the open view, a global arts and crafts workshop, open-air movie nights under the stars with family films and popcorn, a “tribal bonfire” activity with a fire, marshmallows, drinks, and a performance. In addition, there will be musical performances with leading artists and special ensembles, such as the Mayumana-style dance troupe “Sheketak”—a unique show combining dance, live music, theater, and video. Hotel Galilion (credit: PR)

Additionally, hotel guests will enjoy access to the hotel’s swimming pool, a stylish wine bar, a fully equipped gym, and a luxurious spa complex, alongside a rich and varied summer menu based on fresh Galilean ingredients, served in the dining room and the hotel restaurant.

The Galilion Hotel’s Summer Camp will operate during the summer vacation, in the months of July–August, and is suitable for families and nature lovers seeking a summer vacation with added value.

The Galilion boutique hotel is located in the Hula Valley, in the heart of the Upper Galilee, and offers 120 rooms and suites with breathtaking views of the Hula Valley fields, Mount Hermon, the Galilee, and the Golan Heights. The hotel provides high-level accommodations for couples or families with maximum comfort. It features a high-quality restaurant offering a rich menu inspired by the local kitchen with an emphasis on fresh regional ingredients. The hotel also has a wine bar open throughout the week offering wines from local wineries, a spa that includes about 10 unique treatment rooms, a dry/steam sauna, and an outdoor swimming pool.

Galilion Hotel also specializes in hosting business and community conferences and offers a variety of tailored solutions for companies, institutions, and organizations. The hotel features innovative facilities and halls that can accommodate up to 600 participants, boutique halls of various sizes, meeting rooms with advanced multimedia equipment, professional service, and pastoral Galilean scenery that allows for large conferences, seminars, lectures, launches, events, workshops, and more.

Prices start from NIS 1,590 per night, per couple.

Summer Camp at Hotel Galilion (credit: PR)

Erez Moshe, CEO of the Galilion Hotel, said: “We see great importance in strengthening the tourism industry in the Upper Galilee, while creating collaborations with attractions and businesses in the north. On the occasion of the Summer Camp launch, we succeeded in bringing our guests a complete Galilean experience that combines meticulous hospitality, magical nature, and a wide range of activities for the whole family—all in synergy with local attractions and the community.”

According to him: “Tourism in the north of the country is gradually recovering, as more and more travelers and families return to vacation in the Galilee and the Golan. We continue to work energetically to bring tourism and attractions in the north back to routine and, through the Summer Camp, offer a unique vacation experience that strengthens the local businesses.”

Erez Moshe concluded by saying: “The strengthening of tourism in the Upper Galilee is not only a sign of recovery but also an expression of solidarity and support for the residents of the north.”