Less than NIS 1,100: CMF announced its new smartphone

Nothing’s sub-brand CMF announced today a new series of products, with a refreshed flagship smartphone model at its center. The CMF Phone Pro 2 presents extensive improvements in almost every aspect compared to its predecessor. The company proudly claims this is the thinnest and lightest phone it has ever produced—just 7.8 mm thick and weighing 184 grams (6.5 ounces). While this is an internal record for the company, compared to competitors like the iPhone 16, which weighs only 170 grams, the achievement is balanced.

At the heart of the upgrades is the sixth-generation MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Pro processor, which includes eight cores and a clock speed of up to 2.5GHz, ensuring significant improvements in performance and graphics compared to the CMF Phone 1. Another important detail: Unlike the previous generation, this year’s model also includes NFC.

The impressive battery promises to last up to two days without charging. Additionally, a 6.77-inch AMOLED screen with FHD+ resolution and an advanced camera array with four cameras—including a 50MP main camera, a telephoto lens, an ultra-wide lens, and a front selfie camera—complete the user experience. An interesting feature is the ability to expand camera capabilities with external lenses, such as a fisheye and macro lens.

CMF's new earphone series (credit: CMF, official site)

The CMF Phone Pro 2 will come in four colors, each version offering a unique finish: Black and light green with a matte glass-like back and metallic frame, an orange model with a prominent metallic look, and white with a “sandstone” textured back divided into panels. The price is also particularly friendly: The 128GB version will be sold for just NIS 1,099 (at the Bug chain).

Alongside the new phone, CMF also introduced a new earphone series. The CMF Buds 2 offer active noise cancellation (ANC) and spatial-like sound, priced at about NIS 269. The CMF Buds 2 Plus add support for high-quality LDAC encoding and a built-in equalizer, priced at about NIS 329, while the CMF Buds 2a are aimed at consumers looking for a more budget-friendly option, yet still include ANC, priced at about NIS 219. All models will be available for purchase starting May 11.