In gasoline and electric: The new Citroën C5 Aircross unveiled

Seven years after the first generation was introduced, Citroën is passing the torch in the important role of its family crossover.

As before, the second generation of the C5 Aircross is a sibling to the Peugeot 3008 and Opel Grandland—this time, in the future, even to the Alfa Romeo Stelvio, which uses the same platform. Like the new and updated Citroën models we’ve already seen, such as the C4 and C3 Aircross, it too receives a new, square, practical look that abandons the rounded lines of the first generation.

In terms of dimensions, it adds 15 cm to reach a length of 4.65 meters, some of which surely went to the trunk area, which now boasts an impressive official volume—651 liters. It also gained no less than 6 cm in wheelbase, now at 279 cm, which should ensure better passenger space in a vehicle already considered very spacious—and equally important, practical—thanks to a second row of seats where each chair could previously be moved independently. Unfortunately, Citroën chose not to implement that feature this time.

And speaking of the cabin, the driver environment definitely takes several steps forward. It starts with a design that aligns with what we’ve seen in the C3 Aircross, with straight lines across the interior, a new digital instrument cluster with a richer display than before at 10 inches, and continues with a large vertical touchscreen that Citroën, for some reason, doesn’t reveal the size of—but does emphasize it’s the largest ever in its models.

Judging by the images, it seems to be divided so that the lower part controls the (dual-zone) climate system, and the upper part handles multimedia (with wireless Apple and Android connectivity). There’s a row of physical buttons at the bottom and a dial for volume control, but most functions appear to be managed through the screen. In the higher trims, a head-up display, electric, ventilated, and heated seats will be available. As with the outgoing generation, Citroën’s progressive hydraulic suspension system returns, allowing for the "dispersion" of kinetic energy when absorbing bumps and offering better ride comfort.

Safety systems include lane departure correction, autonomous emergency braking, adaptive cruise control, blind spot monitoring with rear scanning up to 75 meters, traffic sign recognition integrated with the cruise control system, and more.

In terms of powertrains, Citroën aligns with the “anything goes” approach and will offer the C5 Aircross with a variety of units. At launch, it comes with three engines: A 1.2-liter three-cylinder hybrid producing 143 hp, mated to a six-speed dual-clutch automated transmission. A plug-in hybrid version with a 1.6-liter four-cylinder engine producing 192 hp and a 21 kWh battery is expected to provide a range of about 85 km. Here too, the transmission is a dual-clutch automated unit.

There are also two electric versions: The first with 211 hp and a 73 kWh battery, the second with 228 hp and a 97 kWh battery. Both support fast charging up to 160 kW. The smaller battery version offers a claimed range of 520 km, while the larger one reaches a declared 680 km.

According to Citroën’s importer to Israel, the new C5 Aircross is expected to arrive in the third quarter of 2025. As for pricing—based on European rates—it appears that even in its current generation, and in line with Citroën’s new approach, the model will be priced below the Peugeot 3008. In our case, that means we can expect prices south of 180,000 shekels for the gasoline version.