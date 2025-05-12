This coffee machine costs almost NIS 4,000. And it’s worth every shekel

If there’s one thing I don’t compromise on in the morning, it’s my coffee. A short espresso, a precise cappuccino, or sometimes even a cold Americano. Every drink depends not only on the coffee beans but also (and mainly) on the machine that makes it. After a week of intensive taste testing, I can say that the Rivelia automatic coffee machine, model EXAM440.55.B/G/W by De’Longhi, is not just a coffee machine – it’s a design, comfort, and flavor experience at the push of a button.

Coffee beans – pick a side

While most automatic machines settle for a single bean variety, here you’ll find a smart selector system that lets you switch between flavors easily, without unnecessary hesitation (the machine comes with two bean containers, each with a 250g capacity). And speaking of variety – the Bean Adapt technology will automatically adjust the grind level, coffee quantity, and temperature according to the type of beans you put in. In other words: You bring the beans, it brings the magic.

And the design?

If there’s one thing that excites design lovers – it’s a functional item that also looks like a million bucks. Rivelia comes in a sleek white color, with relatively compact proportions (only 24.5 cm wide), a 3.5-inch color touchscreen, and a finish that feels like a Nordic design piece in the middle of an Israeli kitchen. This isn’t just another coffee machine that hides in the corner – it stands proudly, like a piece of furniture that also functions as a professional barista.

The Rivelia automatic coffee machine by De’Longhi (credit: PR)

Coffee isn’t just espresso

Rivelia will make you everything: Hot drinks, cold, with milk or black, including cappuccino, latte macchiato, slow-brewed filter coffee, and even cold Americano (and many other drink types). The LatteCrema Hot Technology system produces perfect, airy, hot milk foam – like in a café in Italy. You can save up to four different menus, customize coffee strength (with 5 levels), grind level (14!), and pouring temperature.

No-compromise practicality

And what about cleaning? Everything detaches easily: The water tank (1.4 liters), the milk container (200 ml), the brewing unit, and even an automatic descaling function make maintenance easy and clean, without a drop of drama. Even someone not born with an espresso spoon in their mouth will manage it easily.

In summary:

Rivelia is a machine that takes the home coffee experience to the level of a boutique café – with stunning design, intuitive operation, and truly impressive capabilities. If you’ve been looking for your next kitchen upgrade, it looks like you’ve found it. And if not, you’ll be surprised how you ever managed without it.

And the price? NIS 3,990. Available at Traklin Hashmal stores, select appliance chains, and authorized e-commerce sites.