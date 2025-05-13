Despite the surge in usage: Google's Gemini still lags behind ChatGPT

Despite an impressive increase in the number of users, Google is still struggling to close the gap with competitors in the field of artificial intelligence. In a legal discussion as part of an antitrust lawsuit against Google, internal data was revealed indicating that the Gemini chatbot currently has about 350 million active users per month, as of March.

This marks a sharp jump compared to October 2024, when the number of daily active users stood at only 9 million. In the last month, Google reported 35 million active users per day – but despite the progress, Gemini still has not managed to take the lead in the field.

According to the data presented in court, OpenAI’s ChatGPT enjoys a significant advantage, with about 600 million active users in March. Meta AI, from Meta, is also in a stronger position, as Mark Zuckerberg reported last September that the platform was approaching 500 million monthly users.

While there may be minor differences in how the companies measure “active users,” the gaps in the numbers are clear and point to the challenge facing Google. Despite marketing efforts and the intensive integration of Gemini into Samsung devices, Google Workspace apps, and the Chrome browser, Google still remains behind in the race for dominance in the consumer AI market.