Review: The Ninja blender – Ninja Detect TB403 identifies ingredients automatically

I take a few bags out of the freezer’s frozen fruit drawer, choose the ones that will make up my morning shake, add yogurt and even protein powder, and press one button. Just one button.

The Ninja Detect activates the blades for about 20 seconds, during which it uses sensors to check the contents of the container (amount of liquid, ice, and fresh or frozen fruit), and then decides how to make my shake. It determines on its own how long to operate and at what speed. When there’s not enough liquid, it asks me to add more. The result is a precisely creamy texture with minimal effort. Exactly what I need in the morning when I’m in a rush to leave the house. Ninja Detect TB403 (credit: Zeev Yannai )

Technological Innovation: Automatic Ingredient Detection and Operation

A few months ago, Ninja Shark announced a new sub-series in the category of food processing systems and blenders – Ninja Detect. It’s built on the company’s new technology – BlendSense. In the first stage, the device detects the ingredients on its own, and in the second stage, it adjusts the program, speed, and duration according to the product it estimates we wanted.

This allows us to achieve the exact texture. For example, a smooth texture that can be sipped with a straw for shakes and frozen drinks, a thick texture that can be eaten with a spoon for smoothie bowls, peanut butter, and even uniform grinding and chopping – for spreads, hummus, doughs, and vegetables.

How does it work? At the center of the device is a dial with a digital display, allowing you to choose options. Automatically, the system directs to the BlendSense automatic program and knows which container you connected. Press the dial and the Ninja Detect will identify the ingredients using sensors. These can detect whether the ingredients are fresh or frozen (Torque Detect), the amount of ice (Ice Detect), the portion size (Portion Detect), and the amount of liquid (Liquid Detect).

Additionally, it’s possible to control it manually or via preset programs for fine grinding of spreads and purees (Mince), fine or coarse chopping (Small Chop & Large Chop), ice crushing and hard ingredients (Crush & Max-Crush), thick textures for dishes with little liquid like smoothie bowls (Thick Mode), and dough preparation for cookies, bread, and pizza (Dough). Ninja Detect TB403 (credit: PR)

Ninja Detect TB403 – what’s in the box?

The Ninja Detect, like all Ninja products imported by the official importer Sarig Electric, comes adapted for the Israeli market in terms of voltage, safety standards, and even language.

Motor with 1,200 watts of power

2.1-liter blender container (maximum capacity 1.9 liters) for large food batches with a set of crushing and chopping blades

Three 680 ml shaker cups with a comfortable sipping lid for drinking on the go and a Hybrid Edge blade assembly

1.8-liter food processor bowl (maximum capacity 1.6 liters) with a food pusher, a reversible disc for slicing on one side and grating on the other, a chopping blade assembly, and a dough blade assembly (up to 910 grams of dough)

Booklet with an instruction manual and recipes in Hebrew

What dishes can be made with the Ninja Detect TB403?

I use the system for a very wide range of recipes.

On a workday morning, I make a fruit shake, and if it’s Saturday, I grate tomato for jachnun or for a Spanish breakfast (bread with olive oil, coarse salt, tomato paste, and a fried egg on top).

At lunchtime, I make a finely chopped salad with tuna balls that no deli can beat.

In the afternoon, the kids love when I treat them to a smoothie bowl, or I bake them cookies.

I upgrade dinner with spreads or dips. For example, two weeks ago I made a spicy pepper dip, which we’re still enjoying. And suffering from. And enjoying again. And…

As a meal accompaniment, the thing I’m really known for—and perhaps the reason the founder of this website was convinced to let me write here—is frozen alcoholic shakes. Come over for a watermelon daiquiri or a frozen red fruit drink with crème de cassis, and you’ll feel like you’re poolside in Thailand.

And that’s just the tip of the iceberg (which the system also knows how to crush and turn into a frozen shake). Ninja Detect TB403 (credit: PR)

Is this the model worth upgrading to?

Over several weeks I tried out Ninja’s flagship product to write this review.

I approached the Ninja Detect as someone who’s been using a previous, maybe even ancient, version of the product. At home I have the BL682 from 2016, which also includes NutriShake containers, a blender, and a food processor. Over the years I added a mini chopper-grinder for spices, coffee, and nuts from Amazon (highly recommended). A surprising detail – it also fits the new device.

As a family that prefers homemade food over ready-made, there are days when the Ninja runs just once. On most days, more than that. Still, the only repair it needed was because I was careless and accidentally pulled out the sealing rings from the motor head during cleaning. The ring was replaced by the importer.

In fact, eight years after I bought it, the device has never broken down and still works perfectly. Very impressive.Why did I upgrade? Because while previous technological improvements were impressive but incremental – the ingredient detection and automatic operation technology is a true leap into a whole new generation of the product.

User Experience

The Ninja Detect suits a wide range of users. From a simple guy like me, who just wants food quickly and easily, to foodies who are meticulous about every tiny detail.

The ergonomics of the Ninja Detect are simple and the operation intuitive. Omer, my 11-year-old son, who always prefers Dad’s ice cream (frozen shakes) over store-bought, took control of the box. He opened it, assembled the different parts, and made himself his first shake. That’s it.

Once a part is placed on the motor base, the digital dial automatically prompts you to press it and let the system take over, or to choose one of the built-in programs or manual mode. The electronic display is bright and easy to operate. Still, I spent fifteen minutes going through the manual to get to know the device. No more is needed.

The blender head requires a small space on the counter (23 cm by 23 cm), where it sticks using suction so it won’t move during use. Additionally, you need space in a cabinet for parts not mounted on the motor. A sleek and modern appearance makes it a kitchen item that enhances the space rather than clutters it.

The NutriShake containers, with a volume of 680 ml, are definitely sufficient for personal use. Their lid has been upgraded and is much more convenient for drinking, with a wide spout and a cap that locks more securely when open or closed.

The blender container has a wide spout and a metal rod in the center, making pouring more precise. It helped me keep the area clean.

The food processor hasn’t changed much. I feel that a wider feeding chute and a return to a food pusher with a central round hole for elongated vegetables would be beneficial.

An important point: This is a device with a powerful motor, so it makes noise that the household needs to get used to.

How to clean the Ninja Detect?

Except for the motor, all parts can be washed in the dishwasher. They are made of BPA-Free materials and are safe to use. In the eight years I’ve had the earlier model, it seems that the dishwasher didn’t noticeably wear out the parts. I believe the current model is even better.

Another method for cleaning the containers and blades is to fill them with warm water and a bit of dish soap and activate. Personally, I prefer not to put the blades in the dishwasher, which reaches high temperatures. This method is also thorough, quick, and safer than cleaning the blades by hand.

What does the device offer?

A multifunctional food processing system suitable for a wide range of tasks

Easy to use, especially thanks to its smart automatic detection and activation system

Easy to clean

High product durability over many years

Many recipes and creative usage ideas available on the importer’s website and online

What does the device require?

A high price tag

Getting used to its noise

Making room in the cabinet for the parts

Price: NIS 1,190

Is it worth it?

While the price tag is high, considering that my previous model was bought eight years ago and still works across such a wide range of tasks – the answer is absolutely "yes".

For more reviews, visit TheGadgetReviews.com.