French boutique: The new Cognac and Armagnac driving Israel wild

In recent years, Israel’s alcohol market has undergone a true revolution. More and more Israelis are showing interest in high-quality, sophisticated alcoholic beverages and are seeking unique flavor experiences beyond the familiar and widespread brands. After enthusiastically adopting major whiskey and vodka brands, connoisseurs and lovers of refined alcohol are now taking it a step further, entering the complex and exquisite world of Cognac and Armagnac. Alcohol-drinking culture in Israel is rapidly developing, with a niche but growing audience of consumers seeking premium drinks and quality experiences.

Within this trend, the Israeli consumer is discovering the boutique world of Cognac and Armagnac. A successful collaboration between the wine importer Intershefa (owned by Deli Vino Israel) and the company ODV, which specializes in importing handcrafted beverages, brings to Israel the drinks that are winning over Cognac and Armagnac enthusiasts who wish to enjoy unique beverages from the Cognac and Armagnac regions in Gascony, southwestern France. Also, an exciting first arrival in Israel of Armagnac from the house of Dartigalongue, a staple in Michelin restaurants across Europe.

Between Cognac and Armagnac

Each bottle of Cognac or Armagnac distinctly represents the unique terroir of its production area and the style and tradition of the family that produces it. Cognac, produced in France, is characterized by smoother, fruitier, and lighter flavors compared to the rugged taste of Armagnac, which is known for its bold and deep flavors, with dominant notes of spices, oak, dark chocolate, and dried fruit. Armagnac typically has a heavier body and a rich texture.

Cognac undergoes aging in oak barrels. The Cognac beverages imported by Intershefa include a variety of drinks: VP (two years in oak barrels), VSOP (at least four years of aging), and XO (at least 10 years of barrel aging). Cognac lovers can also enjoy Cognacs aged for many more years.

Vladimir Diachenko, one of the owners of the Deli Vino network and the wine importing company Intershefa, says:"Recently, we are seeing more and more Israelis showing interest in unique and boutique Cognac and Armagnac, replacing industrial drinks with other flavors that are unique and exceptional. These are beverages produced in limited quantities in family homes, with traditions over a hundred years old."

He adds: "These days, we have launched for the first time in Israel the Armagnac from the house of Dartigalongue, a drink that has conquered Michelin restaurants in Europe, and we are proud to present it here in Israel and give the Israeli consumer a taste of a high-quality, unique drink, especially beloved among Armagnac aficionados in Europe."

Dima Moskovitz, founder of the company ODV, explains: "The drinks we import to Israel and that Intershefa distributes in the country are beverages produced in small, limited editions. Some of them can be found in only a few dozen bottles in Israel. Each house produces a unique product, as it is made according to its own family tradition from a small vineyard it owns. That is, the size of the terroir equals the size of the vineyard. All of this, together with family expertise, creates a product that is unique in terms of taste, aroma, and color."

From Affordable to Liqueur: Drinks You Shouldn't Miss

Chateau Montifaud Pineau Des Charentes Blanc – a beverage aged for 10 years, containing Ugni Blanc and Colombard grape varieties. It has an aroma of dried fruits and almonds with a strong opening and a warm finish. Price: NIS 179.

Francois Voyer – VSOP – Cognac from Ugni Blanc grapes, aged 7–14 years. It has floral aromas with apricot fruitiness. It offers soft citrus flavors and a hint of vanilla. Price: NIS 327.

Chateau de Montifaud – Reserve Speciale Michel Vallet – a 15-year-old Cognac from Ugni Blanc grapes. It has a dark amber color and aromas of dried flowers, jasmine, and tobacco leaves. Its flavor combines dried fruits and nuts with a finish of roasted almonds and spices. Price: NIS 406.

Francois Voyer – Napoleon – Cognac aged 12–20 years from the Grand Champagne area. Aromas of jasmine, clove, and fresh fruit. Its taste is elegant and develops gradually with a long, spicy finish. Price: NIS 447.

Daniel Bouju – XO Empereur – a 25-year-old Cognac with a dark brown color. The aroma starts soft and develops into spices, dried fruits, vanilla, and anise. The taste combines sweetness at the opening and a dry finish with notes of tobacco and wood. Price: NIS 478.

Francois Voyer – XO Gold – a prestigious Cognac aged 25–30 years. It has a rich aroma of spices, dried fruits, and oak. Its taste blends vanilla, fruit, ginger, and spices with a long and sweet finish. Price: NIS 837.

Jean Fillioux – XO Grande Reserve – a 40-year-old premium Cognac. A complex combination of fruits, flowers, nuts, spices, and hints of dark chocolate. It has an exceptional depth of flavor and a rich finish. Price: NIS 637.

Armagnac

Chateau Laubade – Vintage 1998 – Barrel strength Armagnac (52.1% alcohol) from Baco and Colombard grape varieties. Intense aromas of coconut, rum, vanilla, and cinnamon. The taste is powerful at the opening and develops into smooth sweetness. Price: NIS 881.

Dartigalongue – Vintage 1994 – a unique Armagnac from three grape varieties: Ugni Blanc, Baco, and Folle Blanche. Aromas of vanilla and candied fruits. A powerful opening with yellow fruit flavors and tannins that add depth. Price: NIS 999.

Gimet – Vintage 1976 – Armagnac from a single cask that was finished in a Sauternes barrel. A delicate aroma of wildflowers, honey, and aged tobacco. The taste combines fruity sweetness with spicy freshness and a long, complex finish. Price: NIS 1,049.