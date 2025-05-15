Israir launches $240 direct flights to one of Europe’s top destinations

Israir Airlines is expanding its international route network with the launch of a new direct flight to Vilnius, the capital of Lithuania. The inaugural flight demonstrated the airline’s commitment to broadening travel options for Israelis, particularly for the many students studying in the city and families seeking a unique European destination.

Starting in early June, the airline will operate the route regularly twice a week—on Sundays and Thursdays. The flight duration is approximately 4.5 hours, with attractive round-trip prices starting at $240 per person, making the destination particularly accessible.

Hila Hermolin Ronen, Vice President of Marketing and Sales at Israir, emphasized the importance of the new route: “Launching the route to Vilnius marks a milestone in the expansion of our international network. We are pleased to offer our passengers a pleasant flying experience at competitive prices.”

Trakai – Between Vilnius and Kaunas (credit: Lithuanian Tourist Board)

According to her, the decision to open the route stemmed from the destination’s great potential: “Given its high potential, we decided to open the route to Vilnius and allow Israeli vacationers to enjoy an urban family holiday combining nature, nightlife, shopping, and entertainment for all ages. The route also offers a fair-priced solution for the many students studying in the city, particularly in medical fields.”

Hermolin Ronen added that the airline continues to strengthen its other destinations for its customer base as part of its overall expansion strategy. The new route joins 30 other destinations offered by the airline worldwide.

Vilnius – A Green City with Jewish Roots

Vilnius, the capital of Lithuania, is gaining momentum as a sought-after tourist destination among travelers from across Europe, and now also among Israelis. The city combines vast green spaces—it was even named the “Green Capital of Europe” for 2025—with impressive medieval architecture and deep Jewish roots. The mikvehs uncovered at the Vilnius synagogue (credit: Israel Antiquities Authority)

Alongside its rich history, Vilnius is also a modern and vibrant city with a thriving cultural and artistic scene, neighborhoods full of young people and artists, and a wide range of restaurants and bars ranked among the top in international cuisine. The city's popularity is evident in its ranking as the number one choice in an international survey among young people under 30, and its selection by the leading travel guide “Lonely Planet” as the second-best travel destination in the world for 2025.

Vilnius’s strategic location also allows for day trips to stunning rural areas. About a 30-minute drive from the city lies the town of Trakai, surrounded by lakes and forests, offering hiking and cycling trails in nature.