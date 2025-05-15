Summer 2025’s secret map – are travelers skipping the big cities?

Planning your summer vacation? New data reveals a significant shift in global travel patterns for summer 2025. Lesser-known culinary destinations, travel for events and concerts, and local getaways are replacing traditional vacations. Here are the key trends to know ahead of the upcoming travel season.

Recent figures show that one in five travelers now chooses local lodging options over traditional hotels, mainly due to a desire for a more authentic travel experience. A survey conducted by research firm Pantera found that 47% of travelers prioritize authentic local food experiences when selecting a destination. In line with this trend, lesser-known culinary destinations are gaining notable popularity. Here are some emerging food destinations attracting more travelers:

Surprising Culinary Destinations Drawing More Travelers

Alassio, Italy – offers a beach experience similar to Positano, but at more affordable prices. The city boasts a vibrant culinary scene based on fresh local seafood, wildflowers and herbs, and high-quality regional olive oil. Rotterdam, Netherlands (credit: INGIMAGE)

Rotterdam, Netherlands – unlike the crowded Amsterdam, the Netherlands’ “second city” offers an innovative international food scene. Tourism experts highlight the indoor Markthal market and a variety of food tours as major attractions.

Chiclana de la Frontera, Spain – a charming seaside town along the Costa de la Luz, offering an alternative to Spain’s busier beach cities. The area is renowned for award-winning restaurants specializing in bluefin tuna.

Belo Horizonte, Brazil – the capital of the state of Minas Gerais is known for rich traditional dishes such as feijoada (bean stew) and pão de queijo (cheese bread). The city is also a hub for coffee lovers, with high-quality local blends. Lagoa da Pampulha, in Belo Horizonte, Brazil (credit: SHUTTERSTOCK)

Shillong, India – a lesser-known destination offering an alternative to India’s heavily toured cities. It’s famous for the traditional Khasi cuisine and unique street food rarely found elsewhere in the country.

“Star Chasers”: When Music and Tourism Meet

Another prominent trend is the rise in tourism for concerts and sporting events, a phenomenon dubbed “star chasers.” These are travelers willing to go great distances to attend events featuring their favorite artists and athletes.

According to the survey, about a quarter of respondents expect to travel more for large-scale events next year than in the past. Additionally, music concert trips rank second (after family gatherings) as a reason for travel. The data also shows this trend is particularly strong among young people, with 33% of Gen Z women reporting a willingness to travel abroad for concerts. Beyoncé, Cowboy Carter (credit: Album Cover)

Search data analysis reveals dramatic increases in interest for destinations during major events:

Houston, Texas – a 620% increase in searches during Beyoncé’s Cowboy Carter tour in June

Manchester, UK – a 500% rise in searches around Oasis concert dates in July

Charlotte, North Carolina – a 200% increase in searches during Shakira’s concerts in May

Santiago, Chile – an 85% rise in searches during Kylie Minogue’s performances in August

These events not only attract visitors but also boost local economies. A 2024 study found that event travelers spent an average of $165 per day on restaurants, groceries, and local attractions. About 40% of these expenses were made in the neighborhood where they stayed.

A Rise in Local and Spontaneous Vacations

The third identified trend is a growing preference for vacations closer to home. Data shows a rise in searches for trips within 300 miles (approximately 480 kilometers) of one’s residence.

Groups and families make up the largest segment of local travelers, accounting for over 60% of searches. Looking specifically at the U.S., 43% of Americans plan to drive instead of fly. 39% said they are currently traveling or planning to travel within their home state instead of abroad to save money. 29% of parents with children under 18 report choosing nearby vacations over long-distance travel.

Short, spontaneous getaways have become a preferred option, especially among travelers from the U.S., Brazil, Spain, and Greece who are seeking experiences in their own countries. In contrast, travelers from the Netherlands and Belgium still prefer adventures abroad.

Is this the “post-traditional tourism era”? It’s still too early to tell, but one thing is clear: The modern traveler is looking for more than just a “check-in” at well-known destinations. Authenticity, culinary experience, and cultural connection are becoming central considerations, and destinations that offer these are expected to continue growing in popularity.