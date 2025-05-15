Disappointing: Rockstar delays the release of GTA 6 to next year

Fans of the popular Grand Theft Auto game series will have to wait a long time – Rockstar Games has announced that the highly anticipated GTA VI, expected to be one of the biggest gaming launches of the coming decade, will only be released on May 26, 2026. This is a delay compared to the previous promise to release the game in fall 2025. In a statement published on the company’s website, it was stated that the decision was made out of a desire to provide players with a high-quality and uncompromising experience, and the team asks for the audience’s understanding: "We need additional time to deliver the level of quality you expect and deserve."

Rockstar also added an apology for the disappointment expected for fans: "We are very sorry that this is happening later than you expected. The excitement and interest surrounding a new GTA are exciting and honor the entire team. Thank you for your support and patience."

According to the latest financial report of parent company Take-Two Interactive, published for the fourth quarter of 2024, the company had planned to release the game during 2025 – a target that is no longer valid. Take-Two’s stock reacted sharply to the delay, dropping by 8% in early trading on the Nasdaq Stock Exchange, immediately after the announcement was published.

The next game in the series will take place in the fictional city of "Leonida," the fictional version of Florida, and will focus on a pair of criminals – Jason and Lucia – with Lucia being the first female protagonist in the series’ history. The story is expected to draw inspiration from the famous criminal couple "Bonnie and Clyde," with a modern twist in an open world.

Since the release of the first trailer in December 2023, not much information has been revealed about the game. Now, after the delay, we may receive further updates on May 15, the date of the next financial report release by Take-Two. In the meantime, GTA V continues to hold strong at the top: 11 years after its launch, it still ranks at the top of the most-watched games list on Twitch for 2024 – an achievement that highlights the strength of the brand and the high expectations for the next title.